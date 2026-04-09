VD Satheesan Votes, Urges Participation Predicts UDF Return To Power

Keralam Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan on Thursday cast his vote for the Assembly elections being held today and urged people across the state to participate actively in the democratic process. He asserted confidence that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would return to power with a decisive mandate. Satheesan, who is contesting from the Paravur Assembly constituency, voted at a polling station in Kesari Government Arts and Science College in Ernakulam along with his family.

After casting his vote, the senior Congress leader told reporters, "I just voted at my booth. I came with my family to vote. My first request is that everyone across Kerala should participate in this democratic process and help democracy succeed. No one should refrain from voting." "Voting for whoever they prefer is their fundamental democratic right. This right should not go unused. Everyone in Kerala should be a participant in this democratic process. That's my humble request," he added.

UDF Confident of Decisive Mandate

Expressing confidence in his party's prospects, Satheesan reiterated his earlier claim of a strong UDF comeback. "Certainly, we have assessed everything. As said before, the UDF will return to power with more than 100 seats. There is no doubt about that," he said.

The Congress leader further stated that rising voter turnout trends were favourable to the Opposition alliance. "As the voting percentage increases, in all national surveys, the UDF is coming into a very good position. I have clearly understood the public sentiment after travelling across Kerala four times in the last three months," Satheesan added.

Highlighting the political awareness of voters in the state, he remarked, "The people of Kerala are enlightened and politically conscious. They observe everything precisely. They read newspapers, watch news channels, and discuss even international affairs. My expectation is based on this enlightened political consciousness."

Concerns Over Postal Ballot Irregularities

However, the Congress leader also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the voting process, particularly regarding postal ballots. "I have contacted both the Central Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer several times. In my entire political career, I have never had such experiences. People who went for election duty, and not just that, there are no postal votes. Even people who went to facilitation centres three times, from the 1st to the 8th, didn't get their ballots," Satheesan said, adding, "no one should go without voting."

Spotlight on Paravur Constituency

Saathesan, who is contesting from the Paravur constituency in Ernakulam district, is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with him seeking a sixth consecutive victory. He faces a key challenge from Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate ET Taison Master, along with several other candidates. Paravur constituency - number 78 in the 140-member Keralam Legislative Assembly - is a general seat. The contest is part of a broader triangular fight in Kerala between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the UDF, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). With Satheesan playing a central role in the UDF's statewide campaign, the outcome in Paravur is being closely watched.

Polling for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections is being held in a single phase, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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