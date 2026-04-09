Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai Braces For Scorching Heat And High Humidity This Week

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is bracing for a spell of intense summer heat, with rising temperatures and humidity set to make conditions uncomfortable across coastal and interior regions over the next few days

Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a steady rise in daytime temperatures, with an increase of around 2–3°C until April 12. Interior districts are already experiencing severe heat, with places like Karur and Erode crossing the 40°C mark. In Chennai, temperatures are hovering around 36–37°C, signalling the onset of peak summer conditions. This upward trend indicates a broader pattern of above-normal temperatures across the state.

Coastal regions, especially Chennai, are likely to face heightened discomfort due to increasing humidity levels. Moisture-laden southeasterly winds during morning hours are pushing humidity inland, making the heat feel more oppressive. Even when temperatures are not extreme, the combined effect of heat and moisture creates a high“feels-like” temperature, significantly impacting daily life and outdoor activities.

While some areas, including parts of the Western Ghats and nearby districts, may receive moderate rainfall until April 14, this will offer only brief respite. Isolated thundershowers in cities like Chennai may temporarily cool conditions but are unlikely to bring lasting relief. Additionally, the shift from La Niña to a neutral climate phase is expected to enhance surface heating, further intensifying summer conditions in the coming weeks.