Sri Lankan Delegates In Assam To Observe Voting, Plant Sapling In Kamrup Polling Station

MENAFN - IANS) Dispur, April 9 (IANS) As the Assembly elections in Assam are underway, Sri Lankan delegates on Thursday planted a sapling during their visit to a polling station in Kamrup district to witness the electoral process under the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) took to the social media platform X to share the development, stating,“Planting a sapling by a Srilankan delegate during his visit to a polling station in Kamrup district, Assam, to witness the poll under the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP). A message of eco-friendly elections."

Earlier, on April 7, the ECI had commenced the IEVP 2026 in New Delhi for the forthcoming general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr S.S. Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, inaugurated the programme at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management.

In his inaugural address, Gyanesh Kumar emphasised that the Commission treats elections in India as“festivals of democracy” and works in a mission mode to ensure free, fair, and inclusive polls. He also encouraged the visiting delegates to make the most of their time in India by exploring, learning, and experiencing the country's diversity.

In the first phase of the programme, delegates are visiting Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. In the second phase, they will travel to West Bengal and Tamil Nadu from April 20 onwards.

A total of 43 delegates from 23 countries, including representatives from five foreign missions based in Delhi, are participating in the first phase of the programme.

As part of the initiative, the delegates were given a demonstration of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and also participated in a mock poll to gain hands-on experience of the voting process. They expressed keen interest in the technological interventions and administrative safeguards embedded in India's electoral system.

The visiting delegates also took part in interactive sessions with experts, where they had the opportunity to clarify their queries and gain deeper insights into election management practices in India.

During their visit, the delegates are scheduled to tour key election-related facilities, including dispatch and distribution centres, district control rooms, and media monitoring centres, to better understand the operational aspects of conducting elections in the world's largest democracy.

The IEVP is a flagship programme of the ECI for international cooperation and engagement with the Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of other countries and International Organisations.

The IEVP provides a comprehensive overview of India's electoral framework, institutional mechanisms, and operational architecture, while familiarising foreign EMB delegates with best practices and innovations in election management.

The IEVP showcases the strengths of India's electoral system to the international community and shares the best practices adopted in the world's largest democracy for the conduct of elections.