Heatwave Intensifies Across TN Temperature Crosses 37 Degrees In Several Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is witnessing a steady rise in summer temperatures, with heatwave conditions intensifying across the state.

At least seven locations recorded temperatures above 37 degrees on Wednesday, signalling the onset of a stronger and more persistent heatwave this season.

Weather experts attribute the early spike in temperatures to the impact of El Niño, which is expected to make this year's summer hotter than usual across southern India. Even in the first week of March, several parts of Tamil Nadu had already begun experiencing heatwave conditions, with temperatures touching or exceeding 37 degrees.

Among the hottest locations recorded on Wednesday, Paramathi in Karur district registered the highest temperature at 41 degrees, making it one of the most severely affected areas.

Other districts that experienced intense heat include Erode, Vellore, Namakkal, Madurai Airport, Tirupattur and Palayamkottai, where temperatures remained significantly above normal levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that there is unlikely to be any major change in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu until April 12. This suggests that the prevailing hot and dry conditions are expected to persist over the next few days, potentially increasing discomfort among residents.

However, there is some relief in sight. Meteorological officials have forecast the possibility of moderate rainfall in certain parts of the state starting next week. In particular, areas along the Western Ghats are likely to receive moderate showers over the next two days, which could help bring down temperatures slightly in those regions.

Additionally, parts of Chennai may experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre. These localised weather developments could offer temporary respite from the heat, though overall conditions are expected to remain warm.

Authorities have advised residents to take necessary precautions, including staying hydrated, avoiding direct exposure to the sun during peak hours, and taking care of vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, as Tamil Nadu braces for a hotter-than-usual summer.