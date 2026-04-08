Are Events In Dubai Still Happening? Tourism Chief On Rescheduling, 'Vibrant' Calendar

Editor's note: This is the second part of Khaleej Times' interview with Issam Kazim. Read Part 1 here.

Dubai has hosted“numerous successful events” in recent weeks, even as some organisers opt to reschedule programmes to maximise attendance and impact, the emirate's tourism chief has said.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said the city's events ecosystem remains active, supported by infrastructure, coordination and a flexible approach to evolving conditions.

“The situation requires us to be both forward-looking and pragmatic,” Kazim said.

The 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup was highlighted as a standout example, described as“an outstanding success; a testament to our ability to deliver world-class events that meet international standards for both excellence and safety”.

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“These successes demonstrate that Dubai's events calendar remains vibrant and executable,” he added.

Rescheduling to maximise impact

At the same time, authorities acknowledge that some organisers are making strategic decisions to adjust timelines.

Issam Kazim

He said Dubai remains committed to its events calendar and position as a“leading global destination” for exhibitions, conferences and major gatherings.“We're working closely with event organisers, providing them with the support, information, and confidence they need to make informed decisions.”

He said Dubai's events industry has proven its resilience repeatedly.“We have the infrastructure, expertise, and partnerships to deliver exceptional experiences. Our focus remains on ensuring success and maintaining our reputation for excellence.”

Infrastructure enables continuity

Kazim said Dubai's ability to continue hosting large-scale events is rooted in long-term investments in infrastructure and systems.

“Our commitment to safety and security has always been woven into the fabric of our infrastructure, service and offerings. We've invested continuously in systems, technology, and processes that ensure resilience is built into every aspect of our operations,” he said.“Our airports, ports, transportation networks, and digital infrastructure represent some of the most sophisticated in the world. They're designed precisely for moments like these, to maintain seamless operations regardless of external conditions.”

He added that continuous upgrades and innovation have helped future-proof the emirate's capabilities, ensuring readiness for complex operating environments.

He also referred to the collaboration between the public and private sectors.“These partnerships enable rapid feedback loops and agile decision-making. When situations evolve, we come together, assess, decide, and act. This collaborative model has proven invaluable time and again.”

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