Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN) Irajuba IR-1 Prospect Delivers Diamond Drill Results

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Sydney, April 9, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN ) announced the recipt of assay results from thirty seven new drill holes, together with end-of-hole results from a further four drill holes that were subsequently deepened.Highlights- Best intersections include 29 metres @3,964 ppm TREO and 42.8% MREO/TREO in drillhole IRDD250085 with a higher grade section of 17 metres @6,151 ppm TREO and 41.4% MREO/TREO- Drilling conducted south and west of the previously reported Exploration Target (ASX, 17 December 2025) has extended the known mineralisation, intersecting thick zones of high-grade mineralisation.- Area of potential resource drilled has now been doubled from 2.1 to 4.3 km2.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Gold Mountain Limited





Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN) is a mineral exploration company focused on rare earth elements (REE) with projects in Brazil and Papua New Guinea (PNG). While its assets are primarily centred around REE and niobium, the company is also exploring a diverse range of tenements for lithium, nickel, copper, and gold.

Gold Mountain has expanded its portfolio in Brazil, holding large areas of highly prospective REE and REE-niobium licenses in Bahia and in Minas Gerais. Additional tenement areas include lithium projects in the eastern Brazilian lithium belt, particularly in Salinas, Minas Gerais, and parts of the Borborema Province and Sao Francisco Craton in northeastern Brazil, as well as copper and copper-nickel projects in the northeast of Brazil.

In PNG, Gold Mountain is advancing the Green River Project, covering 1,048 km2 across two exploration licenses. This project has shown promise with high-grade Cu-Au and Pb-Zn float samples, and previous exploration identified porphyry-style mineralization. Intrusive float, believed to be similar to the hosts of many Cu and Au deposits in mainland PNG, has also been discovered.