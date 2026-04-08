Minister Of Interior Receives Messages Of Solidarity From World Counterparts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani received several messages and cables from Their Highnesses and Excellencies, ministers of Interior and security officials from fraternal and friendly countries, regarding the current situation in the region.

In their messages, they emphasized the importance of enhancing co-ordination between countries to overcome the security challenges facing the region. The messages were received from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the United Arab Emirates Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain Gen Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah al-Khalifa, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif al-Saud, Minister of Interior of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud al-Sabah, and Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

HE Sheikh Khalifa also received messages and cables from Minister of Interior of the Republic of Turkiye Mustafa Ciftci, Minister of the Interior of the Kingdom of Spain Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs of Republic of Singapore K Shanmugam, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs of Romania Marian-Catalin Predoiu, Commander of the Gendarmerie General Command of the Republic of Turkiye Gen Ali Cardakci, and Director General of the National Gendarmerie of the French Republic Gen. Hubert Bonneau.

For his part, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani expressed his profound thanks and appreciation to Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and senior officials for their supportive stances, which reflect the depth of the relations that bind the State of Qatar with its fraternal and international partners. He also commended their commitment to enhancing security and stability in the region.

Minister of Interior Lekhwiya