King: I Have Full Confidence In Our Security Agencies The Interests Of Jordan And Jordanians Are Our Primary And Ultimate Goal

MENAFN - Amman Net) King Abdullah II held a meeting on Wednesday with several former prime ministers and officials, focusing on the most prominent regional developments and the measures taken by state agencies to deal with the repercussions of the war.

During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the King emphasized that Jordan is and will remain fine, noting that the Jordanian Armed Forces – the Arab Army continue to protect the Kingdom from any threats.

The King added: "I have full confidence in our security agencies; the interests of Jordan and Jordanians are our primary and ultimate goal."

He pointed to the importance of maintaining cooperation and coordination between state agencies to ensure readiness in dealing with developments and their economic impacts, guaranteeing a secure and strategic reserve of basic commodities.

Furthermore, the King stressed that Jordan's position rejecting the war was clear from the beginning, and that the Kingdom has exerted all possible efforts for de-escalation and to prevent this war from occurring.

He renewed his condemnation of the unjustified Iranian attacks on Jordan and the Gulf states, asserting that the security of Gulf countries is fundamental to the security and stability of the region and the world.

The King welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran as a positive step toward de-escalating regional tensions. He affirmed Jordan's support for the efforts made by Pakistan to reach a permanent agreement addressing all issues that have led to regional instability.

He also emphasized the necessity of opening the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring the freedom of international navigation in accordance with international law.

The King warned that Israel has once again exploited regional circumstances to expand the conflict, stressing that Jordan continues to remind the international community of the need to focus on the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza.

He cautioned against the gravity of developments in the West Bank and Jerusalem, highlighting the importance of launching an international effort to stop Israel's plans to annex parts of the West Bank or change the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem and its holy sites.

Additionally, the King underscored the need to stop the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, supporting the Lebanese government's efforts to maintain Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty.

The meeting was attended by former prime ministers: Abdelkarim al-Kabariti, Abdur-Rauof al-Rawabdeh, Faisal al-Fayez, Adnan Badran, Nader al-Dahabi, Samir al-Rifai, Abdullah Ensour, Hani al-Mulki, Omar Razzaz, and Bisher Al-Khasawneh.

Also in attendance were Abdel Ilah al-Khatib, Nasser Judeh, Mahmoud Freihat, and Hussein al-Hawatmeh. From the current administration, the meeting was attended by Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and the Director of the King's Office, Ala'a Batayneh.