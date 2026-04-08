Arrow Electronics Honors Student Innovators At Colorado Rockies Opening Day

MENAFN - 3BL) DENVER, April 8, 2026 /3BL/ - For one high-achieving, Denver-area high school student, the Colorado Rockies' Opening Day wasn't just a day at the ballpark, but a chance to experience life in the big leagues.

Thanks to Arrow Electronics, a longtime sponsor of the Rockies, high school senior Rishabh Kapoor got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the team's home opener. Kapoor is a member of his high school robotics teams and winner of the Innovation Scholarship Award from Colorado FIRST, a nonprofit organization that helps students gain real-world engineering experience through robotics competitions.

Arrow has provided support to Colorado FIRST for more than a decade, sponsoring competitions and providing mentorship to team members as they design and program their robots. The company tribute to the organization coincided with National Robotics Week, which is designed to showcase the robotics industry and its real-world impact, while inspiring the future workforce.

“Arrow has been amazing at sponsoring teams in Colorado. They understand the passion and dedication that these kids are putting into this program,” said Debbie English, executive director of Colorado FIRST and mentor for Team Highlanders of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colo.

A member of Team Highlanders, Kapoor has a passion for applying technology to solve problems, which drove him to develop a health literacy app that won the 2025 Congressional App Challenge. Team Highlanders advanced to the finals of a Colorado FIRST regional competition in Colorado Springs on March 8. They also captured the Arrow Inspiration Award for advancing respect and appreciation for engineering through their robot's design and performance.

Colorado FIRST reaches 6,000 local students each year. Students who participate in the organization's programs are twice as likely to major in science and engineering and 98% improved their problem-solving skills.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With 2025 sales of $31 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.

About Colorado FIRST

Colorado FIRST is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring young minds through hands-on robotics education and mentorship. As the regional partner for FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), Colorado FIRST runs programs like FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC), FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC), and FIRST LEGO League (FLL), empowering students to develop STEM skills, teamwork, and innovation. By connecting students with industry professionals and fostering a culture of creativity and problem-solving, Colorado FIRST helps shape the next generation of engineers, leaders, and changemakers in Colorado and beyond. |

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About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.

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