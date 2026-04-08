This New Tax Law Could Cut Your Taxes-But Only If You Know These Rules

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Tax season just got more complicated, but also more rewarding for those who understand the changes. A sweeping new law has introduced a range of deductions, credits, and tax breaks that could lower your bill. But you need to be aware that many of these benefits come with specific rules, income limits, or eligibility requirements that can easily be missed. That means some taxpayers will see meaningful savings, while others may leave money on the table without even realizing it. Here's what you need to know about the new tax laws and how to make sure it works in your favor.

Bigger Standard Deductions Mean Easier Savings

One of the simplest ways the new tax law can cut your taxes is through higher standard deductions. For 2026, the deduction rises to about $16,100 for single filers and $32,200 for married couples filing jointly. This means more of your income is automatically shielded from taxes without itemizing. For many households, this change alone could reduce taxable income significantly. However, if you itemize deductions, you'll need to compare carefully to see which option gives you the bigger benefit.

A New $6,000 Senior Deduction Could Be a Game-Changer

If you're 65 or older, there is a powerful new perk. Eligible seniors can claim an additional $6,000 deduction per person, on top of existing deductions.

For married couples, that could mean up to $12,000 in extra deductions. It's important to note that this benefit phases out at higher income levels, so not everyone will qualify.

No Tax on Tips and Overtime

One of the most talked-about features of the new tax law is the elimination of federal taxes on certain types of income. Workers who earn tips or overtime may now be able to deduct that income, lowering their taxable earnings. This could result in tax savings ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars per year. But eligibility depends on how income is reported and documented. If you don't track earnings properly, you could miss out on these savings.

New Car Loan Interest Deduction Comes With Conditions

Buying a car could now come with a tax break, but only under specific rules. The new tax law allows some taxpayers to deduct interest paid on qualifying auto loans. In many cases, the vehicle must meet certain requirements, such as being assembled in the United States. There are also limits on how much interest you can deduct. Without understanding these conditions, it's easy to assume you qualify when you don't.

Charitable Deductions Expand

Now, some charitable deductions are permitted, even if you take the standard deduction. Taxpayers can deduct up to $1,000 in cash donations ($2,000 for couples filing jointly). This opens the door for more people to benefit from charitable giving. However, only certain types of donations qualify under the rules. Making sure your contributions meet IRS guidelines is essential to claiming the deduction.

State and Local Tax (SALT) Limits Are Increasing

The SALT deduction has been a major point of debate, and now it's changing again. Under the new tax law, the cap has been raised significantly, potentially up to $40,000 for some taxpayers. This is especially beneficial for homeowners in high-tax states. That said, the benefit may phase out for higher-income households.

Child Tax Credit and Family Benefits Are Expanding

Families may also see meaningful relief. The child tax credit has increased slightly, offering additional savings for households with dependents.

While the increase may seem modest, it can add up when combined with other deductions. Eligibility rules, including income limits, still apply. Families should review their filing status carefully to ensure they receive the full benefit.

Small Details Could Make or Break Your Tax Savings

The new tax law isn't just about filing; it's about planning ahead. Some deductions apply retroactively, while others require decisions made throughout the year.

Adjusting your withholding, tracking eligible expenses, and understanding income limits can all improve your outcome.

The new tax law offers real opportunities to lower your tax bill, but only if you understand how to use it. From larger deductions to new income exclusions, the potential savings are significant. Be aware that the rules are detailed, and missing even one requirement could cost you, though. Taking the time to review your situation now can pay off later.

Have you looked into how the new tax law could impact your refund this year, or are you waiting until the last minute?