Voting Underway In Tripura's Dharmanagar Bypoll Under Tight Security

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 9 (IANS) Voting for the by-election to the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in North Tripura district commenced on Thursday morning amid tight security arrangements, election officials said.

People turned out in large numbers, forming queues at most of the 55 polling stations across the Dharmanagar Assembly segment. Polling began at 7 a.m. and will continue uninterrupted until 5 p.m. in the mixed-population constituency. A total of 46,142 voters, including 23,758 women, are eligible to cast their votes to decide the electoral fate of six candidates.

Election authorities, along with the state police, have put in place elaborate measures to ensure that the polling process remains free, fair, and transparent. Out of the 55 polling stations, 11 are managed entirely by women personnel, while two stations each are operated by differently-abled staff and youth polling teams, reflecting efforts toward inclusive electoral participation.

The Dharmanagar Assembly constituency, which shares borders with Assam and Mizoram, has remained a stronghold of either the Congress or the BJP since 2008, with the CPI(M) last winning the seat in 2003.

A multi-cornered contest is expected in the by-election, making the electoral battle highly competitive. The six candidates in the fray include nominees from major political parties, smaller outfits, and an Independent contender.

Key candidates include Jahar Chakraborti of the ruling BJP, Chayan Bhattacharjee of the Congress, and Amitabha Datta representing the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

Datta, a former MLA, had won the seat in the 2003 Assembly elections. Chakraborti, 59, currently serves as the BJP's North Tripura district Vice-President. In addition, candidates from the Amra Bangalee party, SUCI, and an Independent aspirant are also contesting the bypoll, further intensifying the competition.

The Left Front and Congress, which had entered into a seat-sharing arrangement during the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections to jointly challenge the BJP, are contesting separately in this by-election, adding another dimension to the contest. Supported by the Left parties, Congress leader Chayan Bhattacharjee had earlier contested the Dharmanagar seat in 2023 but lost narrowly to BJP candidate Biswa Bandhu Sen by a margin of 956 votes.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of sitting MLA and Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, who passed away on December 26, 2025, at a private hospital in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness at the age of 72. Sen had been elected to the Tripura Assembly four times -- twice as a Congress candidate in 2008 and 2013, and later in 2018 and 2023 as a BJP nominee from the same constituency.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The month-long campaign for the by-election concluded on Tuesday afternoon.