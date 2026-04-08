Surbhi Jyoti Presents A 'Photo Buffet' Flaunting Her Baby Bump

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Jyoti, on Wednesday evening, treated her fans to a“photo buffet” as she shared a series of adorable pictures where she was seen proudly flaunting her baby bump.

The actress who is all set to welcome her first baby, in February this year had announced her pregnancy and had taken to her social media for sharing the good news with her fans.

In the latest set of pictures, the mommy-to-be is seen in different attires where she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

In one close-up selfie, she is seen making a playful pout.

In another picture, the actress is seen in a pink printed co-ord set, posing calmly near plants and a pool.

In another picture, Surbhi looks radiant in the same pink outfit, smiling and highlighting her pregnancy glow.

In another picture, Surbhi was seen placing her hands delicately on her baby bump as if striking a conversation with her baby in the womb.

Her latest caption read,“Photo buffet,” further adding a pink flower.

Earlier, while announcing her pregnancy, Surbhi had shared an emotional post that read,“Om

Our greatest adventure begins. Little Love arriving this June.”

On the professional front, Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame with her popular show Qubool Hai.

The show within no time made her a household name. She later went on to feature in the hit shows like Naagin

On the personal front, Surbhi tied the knot with Sumit Suri in October 2023 in a dreamy ceremony held in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand.

–IANS

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