Russian Propaganda Spreads More Than 500 Fake Publications Portraying Ukraine As 'Terrorist State' SPRAVDI

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Strategic Communications SPRAVDI stated this on Telegram.

On April 7, Russia's information campaign focused on promoting narratives portraying Ukraine as a "threat" and a "source of instability." In particular, propaganda outlets framed strikes on military targets in Russia as alleged "terrorist attacks," including strikes in Russia's Vladimir region.

In the same context, claims about the alleged involvement of Baltic states in strikes on Ust-Luga were promoted, along with statements labeling airstrikes in Krasnodar Krai, Voronezh, and Leningrad regions as "terrorist" in nature. In total, about 500 such publications aimed at reinforcing this narrative were identified.

Russian propaganda spreading narratives portraying Ukraine as“terrorist state” over strikes on Russian facilities

Russian resources are also using this context to discredit Ukraine's diplomatic initiatives. In particular, FIMI-linked resources are working to undermine President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal for an Easter energy ceasefire.

At the same time, on approximately 125 platforms that systematically spread disinformation and manipulation, around 8,300 materials mentioning Ukraine were published on April 7.

Additionally, the visit of J.D. Vance to Hungary ahead of parliamentary elections has been used to amplify narratives about a supposed "split" within the EU and NATO over Ukraine. His statements criticizing the European Union, along with messages about Hungary's "energy independence" and claims that the country is allegedly becoming an "operational zone" for Ukrainian intelligence, have been used to push narratives portraying Ukraine as a "source of threat."

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian propaganda had earlier spread fake claims about an alleged mass mobilization of women.

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