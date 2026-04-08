Uzbekistan Ramps Up Block Train Shipments To China In 1Q2026
According to information, the bulk of shipments along the Tashkent railway hub-Altynkol route was handled by logistics centers in Sergeli, Tashkent, Chukursoy, Nazarbek, and Jalayir.
Over the reporting period, block trains consisting of 4,992 containers carrying export goods were organized. The cargo included mineral fertilizers, potassium, aluminum, mung beans, and polyethylene.
Uztemiryulkonteyner also noted that container transportation along the Tashkent railway hub–Altynkol route is carried out using fitting platforms operated under its own management.
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