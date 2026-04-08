Simaia Launches“AI Search On Autopilot” To Help APAC B2B Companies And Startups Capture LLM Traffic And Convert Leads

Simaia announced its public launch as an AI marketing team for B2B small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups across the Asia-Pacific region. Simaia replaces the need to build, hire, and manage an in-house marketing function - handling everything from AI search visibility across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude to converting that visibility into identified, contactable leads.

As B2B buyers increasingly use AI search to find suppliers and solutions, traditional customer acquisition channels - trade exhibitions, outbound sales, paid ads, and conventional SEO - are delivering diminishing returns. Simaia addresses both sides of this problem. At the top of the funnel, it executes prompt simulation and frequency analysis to map exactly how LLMs cite sources, then builds and publishes AI-native content formatted specifically for machine digestion. At the bottom of the funnel, website visitor identification is used to capture the names, emails, phone numbers, and LinkedIn profiles of visitors arriving from AI search - turning anonymous traffic into contactable leads.

Clients complete an onboarding process that takes under 30 minutes. From that point, Simaia operates as their marketing team - prompt research, content strategy, distribution, and lead identification are all executed on their behalf, requiring no internal headcount or day-to-day management.

"We built Simaia because we saw companies spending six figures a year on trade shows, ad campaigns, and marketing hires that were producing fewer and fewer results," said Ryan Wan, CEO of Simaia. "They don't need another tool. They need an entire marketing team that understands AI search, executes daily, and delivers real leads. Companies need to leverage AI search traffic to replace traditional ineffective lead sources. Simaia is an AI marketing team that replaces the entire process, faster, better and at a fraction of the cost."

An Iterative Feedback Loop for LLM Visibility

Unlike traditional content generation, Simaia operates on a continuous, data-driven feedback loop. The system establishes a baseline for a company's "Appearance Rate" and "Citation Rate" across different LLMs. It then simulates the specific prompts potential buyers are using, identifies the exact sources (such as Reddit or industry forums) that each LLM trusts, and targets those channels with optimized content.

Performance is continuously measured against the baseline, allowing the system to iteratively adjust its strategy to hit growth targets in visibility and lead volume over time.

Beta Launch Results

Prior to its public launch, Simaia ran an Early Access Pilot with B2B manufacturers, service companies, and startups across Asia. Results were recorded within a two-month timeframe.

One Hong Kong-based client recorded a 6x increase in AI-driven traffic, a 2x increase in total inbound website visitors, and 2.5x more leads. Global textile supplier Sungil Tex saw its inbound lead volume increase from one lead every three months to an average of eight per month, within three months. Simaia published optimized content in targeted channels, contributing to a 24x year-over-year surge in AI bot visits to its website.

About Simaia

Based in Hong Kong, Simaia is an AI marketing team for B2B companies, manufacturers, and startups across the APAC region. Simaia replaces the need to build an in-house marketing function by handling prompt simulation, iterative frequency analysis, AI-native publishing, and bottom-of-funnel lead identification. Companies work with Simaia the way they would work with a dedicated marketing team - without the hiring, the overhead, or the ramp-up time.