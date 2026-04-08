Best Postman Alternatives 2026 Where To Go After Postman Changes Pricing
|Plan
|Price
|Who It's For
|Free
|$0
|1 user only - no team collaboration
|Solo
|$9/user/month
|Individuals only - no team features
|Team
|$19/user/month
|Minimum entry point for any team collaboration
|Enterprise
|$49/user/month
|Large organizations, annual only
Previously, the Free plan supported small team collaboration. Now, collaboration of any kind starts at 19peruserpermonth∗∗-makinga5−personteam′sminimumcost∗∗1,140/year.
The Best Free Postman Alternatives for Teams
Several tools have emerged as viable candidates:
-
Bruno - Open-source, offline-first, Git-native API client. Free with no built-in documentation or cloud mock server.
Hoppscotch - Browser-based, zero-install API testing. Full team features require a paid plan ($12/user/month) or self-hosted setup.
Insomnia - Mature API client with strong GraphQL support, maintained by Kong. Free tier is individual only - collaboration requires a paid plan.
However, for teams that need a direct, feature-complete Postman replacement with free team collaboration, Apidog stands clearly above the rest.
Why Apidog Is the #1 Free Postman Alternative in 2026
Apidog (apidog ) is the all-in-one API platform covering design, debugging, mocking, testing, and documentation - all in one unified workspace. Its Free plan supports up to 4 users with real-time collaboration, at $0.
|Feature
|Postman Free 2026
|Apidog Free
|Team Members
|1 user only
|Up to 4 users
|Collaboration
|❌ Not supported
|✅ Real-time sync
|Collection Runs
|25/month
|Unlimited
|API Design
|❌ Request-first only
|✅ Visual OpenAPI editor
|Auto Documentation
|❌ Not included
|✅ Interactive, shareable
|Mock Server
|Very limited
|✅ Smart, zero-config
|Cost for 3-person team
|$684/year
|$0/year
Migrating from Postman takes under 5 minutes - simply export your Postman Collection as JSON, import it directly into Apidog, and invite your team. All requests, folders, and environments carry over automatically.
Apidog also replaces separate paid tools for documentation (ReadMe), mocking, and testing - consolidating the entire API lifecycle into a single workspace. For teams that need more, paid plans start at just $9/user/month (annual) - less than half of Postman's Team plan.
Get Started Free
Teams can sign up at - no credit card required - and import existing Postman collections in minutes.
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