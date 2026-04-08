Best Postman Alternatives 2026 Where To Go After Postman Changes Pricing

(MENAFN- GetNews) Postman Changes Pricing in 2026: Here Are the Best Free Alternatives for Teams - Apidog Leads the Pack Effective March 1, 2026, Postman eliminated free team collaboration. Its Free plan now supports only one user, and any team needing shared workspaces must upgrade to the Team plan at 19/user/month∗∗(billedannually).Fora3−personteam,thatis∗∗684/year - for features they previously had for free. The developer community reacted immediately. Searches for "Postman alternative" surged overnight as thousands of teams began evaluating their options. What Changed: Postman's 2026 Plan Restructure The new Postman lineup is a significant departure from the old structure:

Plan Price Who It's For Free $0 1 user only - no team collaboration Solo $9/user/month Individuals only - no team features Team $19/user/month Minimum entry point for any team collaboration Enterprise $49/user/month Large organizations, annual only

Previously, the Free plan supported small team collaboration. Now, collaboration of any kind starts at 19peruserpermonth∗∗-makinga5−personteam′sminimumcost∗∗1,140/year.

The Best Free Postman Alternatives for Teams

Several tools have emerged as viable candidates:



Bruno - Open-source, offline-first, Git-native API client. Free with no built-in documentation or cloud mock server.

Hoppscotch - Browser-based, zero-install API testing. Full team features require a paid plan ($12/user/month) or self-hosted setup. Insomnia - Mature API client with strong GraphQL support, maintained by Kong. Free tier is individual only - collaboration requires a paid plan.

However, for teams that need a direct, feature-complete Postman replacement with free team collaboration, Apidog stands clearly above the rest.

Why Apidog Is the #1 Free Postman Alternative in 2026

Apidog (apidog ) is the all-in-one API platform covering design, debugging, mocking, testing, and documentation - all in one unified workspace. Its Free plan supports up to 4 users with real-time collaboration, at $0.

Feature Postman Free 2026 Apidog Free Team Members 1 user only Up to 4 users Collaboration ❌ Not supported ✅ Real-time sync Collection Runs 25/month Unlimited API Design ❌ Request-first only ✅ Visual OpenAPI editor Auto Documentation ❌ Not included ✅ Interactive, shareable Mock Server Very limited ✅ Smart, zero-config Cost for 3-person team $684/year $0/year

Migrating from Postman takes under 5 minutes - simply export your Postman Collection as JSON, import it directly into Apidog, and invite your team. All requests, folders, and environments carry over automatically.

Apidog also replaces separate paid tools for documentation (ReadMe), mocking, and testing - consolidating the entire API lifecycle into a single workspace. For teams that need more, paid plans start at just $9/user/month (annual) - less than half of Postman's Team plan.

Get Started Free

Teams can sign up at - no credit card required - and import existing Postman collections in minutes.