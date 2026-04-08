(MENAFN- GetNews) A compromised npm ecosystem, an identity crisis under Kong, and a wave of community defections to Yaak - Insomnia's 2026 isn't what developers expected. Here's where teams are going next - and why Apidog leads the pack.
April 8, 2026 - Insomnia was once the gold standard of independent API clients: fast, open-source, minimal, and developer-first. Then Kong acquired it. Then came the forced cloud account requirement. Then came version 8.0 data loss reports. And on March 31, 2026, the npm supply chain attack on Axios exposed a new risk: any API tool that depends on npm packages - including Insomnia's plugin ecosystem and its Inso CLI - inherited exposure to the broader npm dependency chain.
The result? A growing wave of developers actively searching for what comes next. And One of the best Insominia Alternative for 2026 is Apidog.
Why Developers Are Leaving Insomnia in 2026
Insomnia remains capable - but a series of shifts have eroded the trust that made it popular:
Mandatory cloud account - Since 2023, Insomnia requires account creation and syncs data to Kong's cloud by default. The offline-first experience that won over privacy-focused teams no longer exists out of the box
AI locked behind Enterprise - Insomnia's AI features - mock generation and test assistance - are Enterprise-only. Pro and Free users get nothing meaningful
No visual API design editor - Insomnia has no interface for building OpenAPI specs visually; raw YAML is the only path
No smart mock engine - Free mock server is capped at 1,000 requests/month with no auto-generation from specs
No auto-generated documentation - Publishing interactive hosted API docs requires entirely separate tooling
No visual test orchestration - No-code assertions, scheduled runs, and performance testing are completely absent
Plugin ecosystem npm exposure - Insomnia's 350+ plugins pull from npm. After the March 2026 Axios supply chain attack, this architecture is an active security conversation for compliance-sensitive teams
Where Developers Are Going: The Real Alternatives in 2026
The Insomnia community has fractured into several camps:
Yaak - Built by Gregory Schier, Insomnia's original creator, after Kong's cloud-first pivot. Offline-first, zero telemetry, built-in secret encryption for Git. Free and open-source. However: no mock server, no CI/CD runner, no built-in documentation, and no team collaboration features. A philosophical statement more than a team platform.
Bruno - Git-native, offline-first, MIT-licensed. Stores collections as plain files alongside code. No npm dependencies for HTTP execution. No mock server, no visual design editor, no auto-generated docs. Best for privacy-focused individual developers.
Hoppscotch - Browser-based, zero installation, 77,000+ GitHub stars. Supports REST, GraphQL, WebSocket, SSE, and MQTT. Full team features require a paid plan ($19/user/month) or self-hosted infrastructure.
For teams that need a complete Insomnia replacement - not just a simpler client, but a full API lifecycle platform with the features Insomnia never shipped - Apidog is the definitive answer.
Why Apidog Is the Best All-In-One Insomnia Alternative in 2026
Apidog (apidog ) is the all-in-one, design-first API platform that covers everything Insomnia does - and every critical feature it doesn't:
| Feature
| Insomnia Free
| Apidog Free
| Visual API Design Editor
| ❌ Not available
| ✅ Full OpenAPI visual editor
| Team Collaboration (Git Sync)
| ⚠️ 3 users
| ✅ Up to 4 users
| Smart Mock Server
| ❌ 1,000 reqs/month cap
| ✅ Auto-generated, unlimited
| Auto-Generated Documentation
| ❌ Not available
| ✅ Interactive, hosted, branded
| Visual Test Orchestration
| ❌ Not available
| ✅ No-code assertions, CI/CD
| Scheduled Test Runs
| ❌ Not available
| ✅ Built-in
| Performance Testing
| ❌ Not available
| ✅ Built-in
| AI Test Generation
| ❌ Enterprise-only
| ✅ Free, up to 80 cases/batch
| npm HTTP Dependencies
| ⚠️ Plugin ecosystem
| ✅ Zero npm dependencies
| Entry Paid Price
| $12/user/month
| $9/user/month
Critically, Apidog's core HTTP client has zero npm dependencies - meaning your API testing workflow is fully insulated from supply chain attacks like the March 2026 Axios compromise.
Migration from Insomnia takes minutes: export your Insomnia workspace as JSON and import it directly into Apidog. All collections, environments, and requests transfer automatically. Postman collections import the same way, making Apidog the cleanest consolidation point for any mixed-tool workflow.
Get Started Free
Teams can sign up at - no credit card required - and import existing Insomnia workspaces in minutes. Paid plans start at $9/user/month, 25% less than Insomnia Pro.
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