April 8, 2026 - Insomnia was once the gold standard of independent API clients: fast, open-source, minimal, and developer-first. Then Kong acquired it. Then came the forced cloud account requirement. Then came version 8.0 data loss reports. And on March 31, 2026, the npm supply chain attack on Axios exposed a new risk: any API tool that depends on npm packages - including Insomnia's plugin ecosystem and its Inso CLI - inherited exposure to the broader npm dependency chain.

The result? A growing wave of developers actively searching for what comes next. And One of the best Insominia Alternative for 2026 is Apidog.

Why Developers Are Leaving Insomnia in 2026

Insomnia remains capable - but a series of shifts have eroded the trust that made it popular:



Mandatory cloud account - Since 2023, Insomnia requires account creation and syncs data to Kong's cloud by default. The offline-first experience that won over privacy-focused teams no longer exists out of the box

AI locked behind Enterprise - Insomnia's AI features - mock generation and test assistance - are Enterprise-only. Pro and Free users get nothing meaningful

No visual API design editor - Insomnia has no interface for building OpenAPI specs visually; raw YAML is the only path

No smart mock engine - Free mock server is capped at 1,000 requests/month with no auto-generation from specs

No auto-generated documentation - Publishing interactive hosted API docs requires entirely separate tooling

No visual test orchestration - No-code assertions, scheduled runs, and performance testing are completely absent Plugin ecosystem npm exposure - Insomnia's 350+ plugins pull from npm. After the March 2026 Axios supply chain attack, this architecture is an active security conversation for compliance-sensitive teams



Where Developers Are Going: The Real Alternatives in 2026

The Insomnia community has fractured into several camps:



Yaak - Built by Gregory Schier, Insomnia's original creator, after Kong's cloud-first pivot. Offline-first, zero telemetry, built-in secret encryption for Git. Free and open-source. However: no mock server, no CI/CD runner, no built-in documentation, and no team collaboration features. A philosophical statement more than a team platform.

Bruno - Git-native, offline-first, MIT-licensed. Stores collections as plain files alongside code. No npm dependencies for HTTP execution. No mock server, no visual design editor, no auto-generated docs. Best for privacy-focused individual developers. Hoppscotch - Browser-based, zero installation, 77,000+ GitHub stars. Supports REST, GraphQL, WebSocket, SSE, and MQTT. Full team features require a paid plan ($19/user/month) or self-hosted infrastructure.

For teams that need a complete Insomnia replacement - not just a simpler client, but a full API lifecycle platform with the features Insomnia never shipped - Apidog is the definitive answer.

Why Apidog Is the Best All-In-One Insomnia Alternative in 2026

Apidog (apidog ) is the all-in-one, design-first API platform that covers everything Insomnia does - and every critical feature it doesn't: