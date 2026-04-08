Queens Car Accident Attorney Keetick L. Sanchez Explains Compensation Rights For Injured Drivers In New York

QUEENS, NY - Motor vehicle collisions in Queens result in thousands of reported crashes each year, leaving injured drivers and passengers to navigate complex insurance systems, medical bills, and legal deadlines. Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. ( ) outlines the legal options available to accident victims under New York law, including how the no-fault insurance system affects the right to pursue full compensation.

According to Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, New York's no-fault insurance system provides up to $50,000 in Personal Injury Protection benefits per person, covering medical expenses and a portion of lost wages regardless of who caused the crash. However, to pursue a lawsuit for pain and suffering against an at-fault driver, injuries must meet the "serious injury" threshold defined under New York Insurance Law Section 5102(d). "Many people don't realize how quickly a situation can escalate once they're dealing with mounting medical bills and an insurance company that isn't acting in good faith," Sanchez notes.

Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez emphasizes that the serious injury threshold includes nine qualifying categories, ranging from fractures and significant disfigurement to permanent loss of use of a body organ and injuries preventing a person from performing all daily activities substantially for at least 90 of the 180 days following the accident. Victims who meet even one of these categories may pursue economic and non-economic damages beyond what no-fault insurance provides. New York imposes no cap on personal injury damages, meaning the value of each claim depends on its specific facts.

Attorney Sanchez advises that individuals injured on Queens roads, such as Queens Boulevard and Northern Boulevard, should seek medical attention within 24 to 48 hours, even when symptoms are not immediately apparent. Some injuries, including herniated discs, concussions, and internal bleeding, may not produce noticeable symptoms right away, yet early medical documentation is critical to connecting injuries to the collision. "Documenting everything from the moment of the crash, photos, witness contact information, and the police report, gives your attorney the tools needed to build a strong case," she explains.

Under New York's pure comparative negligence rule established by Civil Practice Law and Rules Section 1411, accident victims may still recover compensation even if they share partial fault for the collision. An award is reduced by the victim's percentage of responsibility, but recovery is not barred at any level of shared fault. This rule is particularly important in multi-vehicle accidents common along congested Queens corridors such as the Long Island Expressway and Grand Central Parkway, where determining fault often requires a thorough independent investigation.

The firm handles cases in Queens County Civil Court and Queens County Supreme Court, both located in Jamaica. Sanchez notes that no-fault insurance claims must be filed within 30 days of the accident, and a personal injury lawsuit generally must be filed within three years under CPLR Section 214. Claims involving a government vehicle require a Notice of Claim within just 90 days, making early legal consultation essential for anyone hurt in a collision involving a city bus, police vehicle, or other public entity.

For those dealing with injuries, insurance disputes, and the aftermath of a Queens collision, contacting an experienced car accident attorney may help protect filing deadlines, preserve evidence, and maximize the compensation available under New York law.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is a Queens-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing injured accident victims throughout New York City. Led by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, a lifelong New York resident and former trial litigation paralegal, the firm handles car accident, workers' compensation, and personal injury cases across all five boroughs. Consultations are available in English and Spanish. For consultations, call (646) 701-7990.

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