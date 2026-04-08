OTC Stocks: AMLM, DTREF, RLMLF, HYSR, DWAY In Focus

A diverse group of micro-cap and OTC-listed companies is gaining attention as investors track themes tied to critical minerals, energy transition, hydrogen innovation, and digital mobility platforms. Among those drawing visibility are American Lithium Minerals (OTC: AMLM), Dateline Resources (OTCQB: DTREF), Resolution Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS: RLMLF), SunHydrogen Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), and DriveItAway Holdings (OTC: DWAY).

American Lithium Minerals (OTC: AMLM) is gaining attention as gold surpasses $4,800 and silver and copper strengthen, highlighting tightening supply and rising demand. The company has assembled a globally diversified portfolio across 7 jurisdictions and 4 continents, with exposure to gold, silver, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements, including assets in Australia, Chile, Tanzania, Nevada, Quebec, Yukon, and British Columbia's Golden Triangle. With approximately 10 projects, AMLM's multi-commodity strategy aligns with themes such as inflation hedging, electrification, AI infrastructure, and U.S. supply-chain security.

Dateline Resources (OTCQB: DTREF) recently completed a A$50 million (US$35 million) placement, strengthening its balance sheet and positioning the company to advance its mining and development initiatives.

Resolution Minerals (OTC: RLMLF) has seen increased strategic importance following the inclusion of its Antimony Ridge Project in Idaho in the U.S. FAST-41 Permitting Program, a federal initiative designed to accelerate development of critical infrastructure and domestic mineral supply. The project is viewed as a potential domestic source of antimony, a key metal used in defense, energy, and industrial applications, and aligns with U.S. efforts to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.

SunHydrogen (OTCQB: HYSR) continues to expand its presence in the emerging green hydrogen economy with the formation of a new Japan-based subsidiary, building on its proprietary technology that produces renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water. The company is targeting a market projected to exceed $1 trillion annually by 2050, driven by demand for clean energy solutions.

DriveItAway Holdings (OTC: DWAY) is advancing its digital mobility platform, expanding into 40 U.S. metropolitan markets following the launch of 19 new cities. The company's lease-to-own and subscription-based vehicle model, supported by automotive partnerships, reflects growing demand for flexible vehicle ownership solutions.

Across sectors, these companies reflect a broader convergence of critical minerals, energy innovation, and scalable technology platforms, as investors continue to monitor emerging opportunities tied to global supply chains, electrification, and next-generation infrastructure.

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