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"We provide the technical expertise necessary to keep our clients' operations running flawlessly."As New York City's commercial real estate landscape undergoes massive technological and energy-efficient retrofitting, the top-rated licensed electrical contractor is deploying an enhanced rapid-response fleet, advanced high-capacity service capabilities, and expanded project management teams to support corporate, retail, and industrial facilities.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 8, 2026 - Daven Electric Corp., a premier licensed master electrical contracting firm serving the greater New York City metropolitan area, today announced a major strategic expansion of its dedicated commercial services division. Designed specifically to meet the escalating, complex demand for infrastructure modernization, strict regulatory code compliance, and reliable high-capacity power systems, this operational expansion reinforces the company's established reputation as a leading commercial electrician in Manhatta and its surrounding boroughs.

Manhattan's iconic skyline houses some of the most intricate and heavily utilized electrical infrastructures in the world. As businesses rapidly pivot toward hybrid work models, advanced data analytics, automated smart-building technologies, and sustainable energy practices, the demand placed on legacy electrical systems has intensified dramatically. Furthermore, new municipal energy efficiency mandates and evolving safety regulations mean that commercial property managers, general contractors, and business owners can no longer rely on outdated electrical infrastructure. Daven Electric Corp. is answering this critical call by deploying an expanded fleet of highly trained mechanics, specialized field technicians, and dedicated project managers directly into the heart of the city's commercial districts.

This robust initiative ensures expedited service deployments, minimal operational downtime, and seamless project execution for Manhattan businesses that are frequently forced to navigate incredibly tight construction timelines and rigorous building management approvals.

"Manhattan's business landscape is uniquely dynamic, and commercial facilities simply cannot afford prolonged electrical downtime, power fluctuations, or inefficient legacy systems," said David Lavender, Principal at Daven Electric Corp. "By significantly expanding our specialized commercial division, we are doubling down on our long-term commitment to New York City's vibrant business community. We understand the high stakes and immense financial pressures involved in commercial property management. Our goal is to provide the cutting-edge technical expertise, uncompromising safety standards, and proactive project management necessary to keep our clients' vital operations running flawlessly, day and night."

The newly enhanced commercial division focuses on a comprehensive and highly scalable suite of commercial electrical solutions. These encompass full-scale corporate office build-outs, complex data center power construction and redundancy systems, heavy-duty preventive maintenance, and advanced LED lighting and low-voltage retrofits. A major pillar of this division is dedicated to the swift identification and correction of Department of Buildings (DOB) and Environmental Control Board (ECB) infractions. Navigating the municipal bureaucracy of New York City can be daunting for property owners; Daven Electric Corp. provides expert remediation to resolve common electrical code violation efficiently, protecting businesses from compounding fines and potential operational shutdowns.

Operating with a highly structured executive management team and a field staff of over 30 dedicated, fully insured professionals, Daven Electric Corp. is uniquely equipped to manage large-scale commercial projects from the initial architectural blueprint phase all the way through to final inspections and project completion. The firm expertly navigates the complex logistical hurdles of New York City's commercial real estate market, including coordinating after-hours work, managing freight elevator logistics, and ensuring seamless collaboration with other building trades.

Beyond large-scale infrastructure upgrades, the Brooklyn-based firm places a heavy emphasis on sustainable, adaptive, and cost-effective daily power solutions. Whether a facility requires a massive building-wide electrical panel overhaul, the integration of commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, or simply needs to safely and legally install a commercial outle to accommodate new retail displays or office layouts, Daven Electric Corp. approaches every project with the same level of precision. This meticulous approach helps commercial property owners and long-term tenants lower their operational expenditures, improve energy efficiency, and maintain strict, ongoing adherence to New York City's rigorous electrical codes.

"Every hour a commercial space is without reliable power, or every week a project is delayed by failed inspections, represents a significant loss of revenue for our clients," added Lavender. "Our expanded division is built entirely around reliability and transparency. From the moment we assess a blueprint to the final flip of the switch, we provide clear communication, accurate budgeting, and unparalleled craftsmanship."

With over a decade of proven, hands-on experience and a deep, unwavering commitment to customer relationship management, Daven Electric Corp. continues to elevate the benchmark for commercial electrical contracting in the region. By prioritizing continuing education for its technicians and adopting the latest in electrical diagnostic technology, the company is actively future-proofing New York City's commercial grid, one business at a time.

About Daven Electric Corp.

Daven Electric Corp. is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured master electrical contracting firm headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. Proudly serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, the company provides industry-leading, code-compliant solutions across the commercial, residential, and highly specialized data center markets. Backed by a highly experienced workforce, rigorous OSHA-compliant safety protocols, and an unwavering emphasis on absolute customer satisfaction, Daven Electric Corp. delivers high-quality electrical construction, preventative maintenance, and 24/7 emergency services specifically designed to keep the businesses of New York City powered and progressing.