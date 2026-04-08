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Grace Care Services Now Offers Senior Home Care in Evansville, IN, giving families peace of mind with compassionate, personalized support that helps seniors live safely and comfortably at home Care Services has officially launched Senior Home Care in Evansville, IN, giving local families access to compassionate, personalized support for aging loved ones. Founded by Andrea Grace-Phillips, the agency provides in-home help with daily activities, medication reminders, and companionship so seniors can remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home. The service also helps reduce caregiver stress by offering trusted, professional care families can rely on.

Evansville, IN - Grace Care Services is proud to announce the official launch of its Senior Home Care services in Evansville, IN, providing local families with a reliable, compassionate solution for caring for their aging loved ones. Founded by Andrea Grace-Phillips, Grace Care Services was established with a singular mission: to ensure that families across Evansville are fully informed of the senior care options available to them, and that no family ever has to navigate that journey alone.

With a growing aging population in the Evansville area, the need for quality senior home care has never been greater. Grace Care Services steps in to fill that gap by delivering personalized, in-home care that allows seniors to maintain their independence and dignity in the comfort of their own homes. The launch marks a significant milestone for the Evansville community, bringing professional, heart-centered care directly to the families who need it most.

"Our goal has always been to give families peace of mind," said Andrea Grace-Phillips, Founder of Grace Care Services. "Senior Home Care in Evansville, IN should never feel out of reach or overwhelming. We are here to walk alongside families, answer their questions, and provide the kind of care that treats every senior like a member of our own family."

Senior Home Care through Grace Care Services offers a wide range of meaningful benefits for aging adults and their families. From assistance with daily living activities such as bathing, dressing, and meal preparation, to medication reminders and companionship, the service is designed to address the whole person, physically, emotionally, and socially. Seniors who receive care at home can remain in a familiar environment, which research consistently links to improved emotional well-being, reduced stress, and a stronger sense of purpose and routine.

Beyond the direct benefits to seniors, Grace Care Services also provides tremendous relief and support for family members who serve as primary caregivers. Families who choose senior care in Evansville, IN, through Grace Care Services gain access to trained, vetted professionals who can step in and provide consistent care, reducing caregiver burnout and giving families the confidence that their loved ones are in capable, caring hands. This support allows family members to maintain their own well-being while ensuring their senior loved one receives the attention and assistance they deserve.

As Grace Care Services officially opens its doors to the Evansville community this April, Andrea Grace-Phillips invites all families to reach out and learn more about the available care plans and how they can be customized to fit each individual's unique needs. Whether a family is just beginning to explore their options or is ready to begin care immediately, Grace Care Services is prepared to provide guidance, compassion, and excellence every step of the way.

For more information about Grace Care Services and senior home care in Evansville, IN, please visit their website at .

About Grace Care Services:

Grace Care Services is a senior home care provider based in Evansville, IN, founded by Andrea Grace-Phillips. The company is dedicated to delivering personalized, in-home care services that empower seniors to live safely and comfortably in their own homes while giving their families confidence and peace of mind. Grace Care Services takes a client-centered approach to every care plan, recognizing that no two seniors have the same needs, preferences, or circumstances. From companionship and daily living assistance to more specialized support, every service is delivered with professionalism, warmth, and deep respect for the individuals and families served. Grace Care Services is proud to be a trusted resource for senior care in Evansville, IN, and remains committed to strengthening the local community's well-being, one family at a time.