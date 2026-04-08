Ukrainian Paratroopers Destroy Multiple Russian Shelters On Kupiansk Axis
During aerial reconnaissance, a significant number of camouflaged shelters were identified, where the enemy had dispersed its personnel.
After confirming target coordinates, a series of precise strikes were carried out against Russian positions.
In addition, Russian forces were observed attempting to move using motorcycles in an effort to maneuver and avoid being targeted.
However, thanks to the prompt work of UAV operators and fire units, these movements were detected and stopped in time.
As a result of the strikes, several shelters along with enemy personnel were destroyed, and mobile groups attempting to relocate their positions were eliminated.Read also: Ukrainian interceptor drones destroy over 33,000 enemy UAVs in March – Defense Minister
As previously reported by Ukrinform, 170 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on April 7 across the frontline.
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