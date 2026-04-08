Lithuanian Prime Minister Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit
According to AzerNEWS cited Azertag, a guard of honor was lined up for the Lithuanian Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.
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