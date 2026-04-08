MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Buzz Capital 2 Inc. Announces Adoption of Quarterly Reporting Exemption Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

April 08, 2026 4:30 PM EDT | Source: Buzz Capital 2 Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Buzz Capital 2 Inc. (TSXV: BUZH.P) (" Buzz2 " or the " Corporation "), a capital pool company (" CPC ") pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "), announces its intention to adopt the policies outlined in the semi-annual financial reporting pilot program (" SAR Pilot Program ") utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the " Blanket Order ").

The SAR Pilot Program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the SAR Pilot Program, Buzz2 aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Corporation will not file interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and nine-month period ending September 30, 2026. Buzz2 will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial statements and MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

Buzz2 confirms it meets the SAR Pilot's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Corporation remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

About Buzz Capital 2 Inc.

Buzz2 was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on May 8, 2018 and is a CPC (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) listed on the TSXV. Buzz2 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

For further information contact:

Zachary Goldenberg

647-987-5083

...

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Buzz Capital 2 Inc.