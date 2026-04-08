Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tri-Cities Celebrates 750 Google Reviews Milestone in Kennewick, WA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local Plumbing Leader Achieves Unprecedented Customer Satisfaction with a 4.7-Star Rating and 750 Reviews

Kennewick, WA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tri-Cities is pleased to announce it has reached a significant milestone: 750 Google reviews. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to providing reliable plumbing services in the region, especially as local residents become more conscientious about preventative plumbing maintenance and repair.







Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tri-Cities - Shaylin King, Owner

Owner Shaylin King expressed her appreciation, stating,“I want to thank our dedicated team and the supportive community of Kennewick. Their trust in us is invaluable as we strive to be recognized as the best plumber Kennewick, WA has to offer. We are excited to continue serving our community as a top-rated residential and commercial plumbing company in the area.”

Since opening its doors, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tri-Cities has maintained an impressive 4.7-star rating as it reaches this review milestone. The company offers a wide range of plumbing services, including:



Sewer and Drain Cleaning

Root Removal

Hydro Jetting

Camera Inspection

Trenchless Sewer Repair (Pipe Lining, Spot Repair, Pipe Bursting)

Hot Water Tank Services

Leak Detection Gas Line Repair

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tri-Cities serves homeowners across Kennewick and the surrounding areas, including West Richland, Richland, Prosser, Highland, Pasco, Burbank, Mesa, Plymouth, and beyond. The company prides itself on its unique advantages, including same-day responses, an experienced team, and full bonding and insurance coverage.

In her vision for the future, King added,“We believe that trust and reliability are fundamental to our business. As a leading Kennewick plumber, we are committed to expanding our services and ensuring our community has access to quality plumbing solutions for years to come.”

With a fully licensed and insured workforce, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tri-Cities is dedicated to delivering exceptional plumbing services, including top-rated plumbing repair in Kennewick, WA. The company contributes positively to the local economy by creating jobs and fostering partnerships with local vendors.

For dependable plumbing solutions and to experience the service that Kennewick residents trust, contact Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tri-Cities at 509-572-3937 or visit . Your plumbing needs are just a call away.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tri-Cities - Team

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tri-Cities

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tri-Cities is a trusted plumbing provider dedicated to high-quality workmanship and customer satisfaction. With a focus on quality, reliability, and community engagement, the company serves the Tri-Cities area, including Kennewick, West Richland, Richland, Prosser, Highland, Pasco, Burbank, and beyond. The company offers a comprehensive range of plumbing solutions for both residential and commercial needs, from plumbing inspections and leak detections to drain cleaning and sewer line repairs. As a part of the Neighborly family, the company shares the R.I.C.H. code of values: Respect, Integrity, Customer Focus, and Having Fun in the Process.

Press Inquiries

Shaylin King

Owner, Mr. Rooter Plumbing Tri-Cities

Phone: 509-572-3937

Address: 1817 W Sylvester St, Pasco, WA 99301, United States

Email: [at]

Website: