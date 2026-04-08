Barrick Files 2026 Information Circular Ahead Of Annual Meeting
Barrick will host its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format, enabling shareholders to attend the meeting by live webcast regardless of geographic location.
The meeting will be held on May 8, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Registered shareholders, non-registered (or beneficial) shareholders and their duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate, ask questions and vote in real time through the online portal at .
About Barrick Mining Corporation
Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'ABX'.
Investor Relations Contact
Barrick Mining Corporation
Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443
...
Media Contact
Brunswick Group
Carole Cable, +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment