DPM Metals Announces Martin Horgan As Nominee To The Board Of Directors And 2026 Annual Meeting Date
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Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
DPM's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 11 AM EDT, and will be conducted virtually via a live audio webcast. Materials for the meeting, including a user guide for accessing the virtual meeting, are available on our website at:
#ShareholderMeetings
Details of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, including a link to the audio webcast, are as follows:
|Webcast date and time
| Wednesday, May 6, 2026
11 AM EDT
|Webcast link
|Replay
|Archive will be available on
|Meeting materials
|Available on under Investor Centre
About DPM Metals Inc.
DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange as a Foreign Exempt Listing (symbol: DPM).
For further information please contact:
Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
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