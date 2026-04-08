LGI Homes Unveils Topaz At Skye Canyon In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) proudly announces the grand opening of Topaz at Skye Canyon, an exciting new townhome community located within the highly acclaimed Skye Canyon development in Las Vegas. This vibrant neighborhood offers a unique blend of modern living, convenience and resort-style amenities in one of northwest Las Vegas' most desirable locations.

Skye Canyon is known for its thoughtfully designed environment, robust amenities and strong sense of community. With the introduction of 49 homesites at Topaz, homebuyers now have the opportunity to enjoy LGI Homes' upgraded, low-maintenance townhomes while benefiting from the extensive infrastructure and lifestyle offerings that Skye Canyon residents already know and love.

Topaz at Skye Canyon offers residents access to a wide array of existing amenities, including pristine swimming pools, a recreation center, splash pads, playgrounds, multipurpose sports fields and scenic walking trails. Residents will also benefit from convenient on-site shopping and dining options, along with access to excellent schools and neighborhood gathering spaces such as a community clubhouse and café.

Positioned just off US-95 in northwest Las Vegas, Topaz at Skye Canyon provides easy access to major employment centers, retail destinations and entertainment throughout the region. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate proximity to hiking and recreation at Mount Charleston, while downtown Las Vegas remains just a short drive away.

“Expanding into Skye Canyon is an exciting opportunity for LGI Homes,” stated Ron Christian, Vice President of Operations for Nevada.“Topaz allows us to offer homebuyers a brand-new product within a well-established, amenity-rich master plan. It's the perfect combination of new construction and a proven community setting where homeowners can feel at home from the very first day.”

Home prices at Topaz start from the $380s. Customers can choose from a collection of spacious three- and four-bedroom townhome floor plans, each designed with modern finishes, open-concept layouts and attached two-car garages. Every home includes LGI Homes' CompleteHome PlusTM package, offering a full suite of upgrades at no additional cost. These enhancements include energy-efficient Whirlpool® stainless steel kitchen appliances, 42” wood cabinetry, tile backsplash, designer finishes and other upscale features that elevate everyday living.

Four thoughtfully designed floor plans are available at Topaz at Skye Canyon:



Charleston – 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,256 sq. ft.

Frenchman – 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,432 sq. ft.

Matterhorn – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,533 sq. ft. Wheeler – 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,665 sq. ft.



Residents will enjoy low-maintenance living within a gated community, complemented by scenic parks, walking trails and access to the greater Skye Canyon master plan. Whether spending time at the pool, enjoying weekend events or exploring nearby dining and shopping, Topaz at Skye Canyon offers a lifestyle designed for convenience and connection.

Interested buyers are encouraged to contact the LGI Homes Information Center at (844) 435-2919 ext 734 for additional details. The community is open seven days a week, with hours designed to accommodate a variety of schedules.

With its prime location, resort-style amenities, upgraded interiors and simplified buying process, Topaz at Skye Canyon is poised to become one of the most exciting new home opportunities in the Las Vegas area.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

