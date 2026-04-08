First Quarter Subchapter V Small Business Filings Increase 67% Over Previous Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total Bankruptcy Filings Increase 14%

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subchapter V elections for small businesses increased 67% in the first quarter of 2026, as the 833 filings were up over the 499 registered during the first quarter of 2025, according to data provided by Epiq AACER, the leading provider of US bankruptcy filing data.

In the first calendar quarter of 2026 (January 1 through March 31):



Total overall commercial bankruptcies were 8436, a 14% increase from the first quarter of 2025 (7375). Total commercial Chapter 11 filings were 2422, a 37% increase from the first quarter of 2025 (1764).

“The first quarter numbers paint a clear picture: bankruptcy filings are up 14% overall, driven by a 67% jump in Subchapter V elections and solid increases in both commercial and consumer cases,” said Michael Hunter, Vice President of Epiq AACER.“This acceleration aligns with broader economic pressures, including household debt nearing US$18.8 trillion and delinquency rates worsening to 4.8% across outstanding balances in late 2025, with notable upticks in credit card, mortgage, and student loan delinquencies amid persistent inflation and elevated interest rates.”

"We are also seeing large pockets of concentrated increases within creditor portfolios, underscoring the need for proactive monitoring. Epiq technology tools, including real-time portfolio monitoring for new filings, active-case alerts for key events, and comprehensive management and research platforms, track this across the bankruptcy landscape."

In the first calendar quarter of 2026 (January 1 through March 31):



Total bankruptcy filings registered were 150,009, a 14% increase from the first quarter of 2025 (132,094).

Consumer filings were 141,573, a 14% increase from the first quarter of 2025 (124,719).

Individual Chapter 7 filings were 82,259, a 17% increase from the first quarter of 2025 (76,489). Individual Chapter 13 filings were 51,962, an 8% increase from the first quarter of 2025 (47,996).

“Persistent inflation, high interest rates, restricted credit, and global instability continue to compound the economic challenges of struggling families and small businesses,” said Amy Quackenboss, Executive Director at ABI.“ABI supports the efforts of Congress to permanently expand access for both distressed small businesses looking to restructure under Subchapter V and for consumers looking to file for Chapter 13.”

Legislation introduced recently by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) in the Senate and Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) in the House of Representatives would permanently increase the debt eligibility limit to $7.5 million for small businesses looking to restructure under the streamlined process of Subchapter V. The legislation would also raise the debt limit for individual Chapter 13 filings to $2.75 million and removes the distinction between secured and unsecured debt for that calculation.

In March 2026:



Subchapter V elections within Chapter 11 were 271, a 48% increase from March 2025 (183).

Commercial Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings were 649, an 11% decrease from March 2025 (733). As a note: March 2026 saw only 166 related filings by corporate subsidiaries versus 307 such cases in March 2025.

Total March commercial filings were 2897, a 5% increase from March 2025 (2767).

Total bankruptcy filings were 58,278, a 16% increase from March 2025 (50,237).

Individual bankruptcy filings were 55,381, a 17% increase from March 2025 (47,470).

Individual Chapter 7 filings were 36,784, a 20% increase from March 2025 (30,664). Individual Chapter 13 filings were 18,478, a 10% increase from March 2025 (16,729).



ABI has partnered with Epiq Bankruptcy to provide the most current bankruptcy filing data for analysts, researchers, and members of the news media. Epiq Bankruptcy is the leading provider of data, technology, and services for companies operating in the business of bankruptcy. Its Bankruptcy Analytics subscription service provides on-demand access to the industry's most dynamic bankruptcy data, updated daily. Learn more at epiqglobal/analytics.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, and settlement administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 4,000 people worldwide create meaningful change at.



About ABI

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 10,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit . For additional conference information, visit.

Press Contacts

John Lute

Senior Director, Marketing, Epiq

...



John Hartgen

ABI, Public Affairs Officer

...