Orion Group Holdings To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Tuesday, April 28, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference Call to be held Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time

HOUSTON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2026 financial results after the close of the stock market on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held the next day, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results.



Live conference call: 844-481-2994 Live and archived webcast: Orion Group Holdings, Inc. - Investor Relations & Shareholder Contact (oriongroupholdingsinc )

About Orion Group Holdings, Inc.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services, including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices strategically located across its operating areas. )

Contact:

Margaret Boyce

346-278-3762

...

Source: Orion Group Holdings, Inc.