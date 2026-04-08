Exodus Announces Change To Location Of 2026 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, May 1, 2026. However, the Annual Meeting will no longer be held at 1111 Jones St., Omaha, NE 68102 (KANEKO art studio), but rather at 1115 Dodge St., Omaha, NE 68102 (Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement).
Further information regarding the change in location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the proxy supplement filed by Exodus with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2026. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.
Investor Contact
...
Media Contact
Aubrey Strobel/Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications
...
Source: Corporate Release
Source: Exodus
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment