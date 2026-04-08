New Era Energy & Digital Closes Multi-Tranche $290 Million Senior Secured Term Loan Credit Facility With Macquarie Group To Finance Texas Critical Data Center Flagship Project



Establishes a multi-tranche senior secured term loan credit facility of up to $290 million to finance the development and construction of its flagship Texas Critical Data Center Project. Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including funding the acquisition, improvement, and equipping of properties for TCDC's flagship project.

MIDLAND, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) (“New Era” or the“Company”), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets in the Permian Basin, today announced that it, through its subsidiary, Texas Critical Data Centers LLC (the“Borrower”), has entered into a definitive Term Loan Agreement (the“Agreement”) establishing a senior secured term loan credit facility of up to $290 million (the“Term Loan”) with the Commodities and Global Markets business (“Macquarie”), a division of Macquarie Group.

The Term Loan establishes a project level financing vehicle to support development of the project and is structured in multiple tranches: a $20 million committed Term Loan A-1, a $30 million Term Loan A-2, a $40 million Term Loan A-3, and a $200 million Delayed Draw Term Loan, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. The Term Loans matures on the three-year anniversary of the closing date.

The proceeds of the Term Loan will be used for general corporate purposes, including the funding of acquisition, improvement, and equipping of properties for the TCDC project, general corporate purposes and the potential repayment of existing indebtedness.

In connection with the Term Loan, Macquarie will purchase $5 million in shares of common stock of the Company at a purchase price per share equal to a 20% premium to the 5-day volume weighted average price of the Company's common stock at issuance. Based on the closing price of the Company's stock on April 7, 2026, this amounts to a purchase price per share of $5.00. Additionally, the Company will sell to Macquarie warrants to purchase up to $5 million of shares of common stock of the Company at an exercise price equal to a 20% premium to the 5-day volume weighted average price of the Company's common stock at issuance, subject to a floor price of $4.30. The initial tranche of warrants will have an exercise price of $5.00. Warrants will be issued pro-rata across the first $50 million drawn on the Facility.

Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. acted as legal counsel to the Company. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Macquarie. Northland Capital Markets acted as capital markets advisor to the Company.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About New Era Energy & Digital

New Era is a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets. The Company is developing Texas Critical Data Centers LLC (“TCDC”), a 438 acre large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus located in Ector County, outside Odessa, Texas. TCDC is master planned as a multi-phase development, with anticipated capacity scaling to 1+ gigawatt over time. With a growing portfolio of strategically located, vertically integrated resources including powered land and powered shells, the Company delivers turnkey solutions that enable hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators to accelerate data center deployment, optimize total cost of ownership, and future-proof their infrastructure investments.

For more information, visit: and follow New Era Energy & Digital on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“plan” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: our ability to construct, develop, lease and maintain our flagship project; our ability to access adequate project financing, commercial borrowings and debt and equity capital markets to fund our significant anticipated capital expenditures; the impact of supply chain disruptions, labor availability, raw materials and input commodity costs and availability, and manufacturing and transportation; general business and economic conditions; environmental history, remediation, and associated risks; our ability to obtain and renew leases with our tenants on terms favorable to us, and manage our growth, business, financial results and results of operations; our ability to respond to price fluctuations and rapidly changing technology; the impact of tariffs and global trade disruptions on us and our tenants; changes in political conditions, geopolitical turmoil, political instability, civil disturbances, and restrictive governmental actions; the degree and nature of our competition; our failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service indebtedness; our expectations regarding the anticipated timeline of our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, future financial performance and our ability to continue as a going concern; material negative changes in the creditworthiness and the ability of our tenants to meet their contractual obligations; increases and volatility in interest rates; increased power, labor, equipment procurement, shipping, refurbishment or construction costs; a failure of our information technology systems, systems conversions and integrations, cybersecurity attacks or a breach of our information security systems, networks or processes; our inability to obtain and/or maintain necessary government or other required consents or permits; changes in, or the failure or inability to comply with, local, state, federal and applicable international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates; the impact of any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues or litigation that may affect us; and other factors (including the risks contained in the“Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

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