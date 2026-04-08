Harpe Laser And Wellness Kicks Off Coolpeel® Week, April 610

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As spring arrives in Western North Carolina, Harpe Laser and Wellness, a multi‐award‐winning medical spa with locations in Asheville and Hendersonville, is celebrating CoolPeelWeek, taking place April 6–10, 2026 at its Asheville and Hendersonville locations. Our team at HLW is inviting the community to learn more about this amazing treatment that has now won the NewBeauty award for BEST CO2 Laser Treatment in 2025 for the third consecutive year in a row!

“Spring is a time of renewal-and it's the perfect moment to invest in yourself,” said Claudia Harpe, founder of Harpe Laser and Wellness.“Our goal is to help patients feel confident, informed, and supported, whether they are addressing skin concerns, body goals, or overall wellness.”

CoolPeel®, an advanced fractional CO2 laser treatment that is designed to improve skin tone, texture, pore size, fine lines, and sun damage-with minimal downtime. The weeklong event highlights the ideal timing of spring for laser resurfacing, when lower sun exposure supports safer healing and optimal results.

To mark CoolPeel® Week and the start of laser season, Harpe Laser and Wellness is offering limited‐time CoolPeel® specials including:

Purchase 3 facial CoolPeel treatments, and receive 3 complementary hand CoolPeel treatments

Purchase 4 Sculptra treatments and receive 2 complimentary facial CoolPeel treatments

“Laser season is short, and spring is one of the best times to address skin concerns safely and effectively,” said Claudia Harpe, co-founder of Harpe Laser and Wellness.“CoolPeel delivers meaningful skin renewal without the extended downtime traditionally associated with CO2 lasers, which makes it an excellent option for patients who want visible results while staying active.”

Throughout CoolPeel® Week, the practice encourages new and returning patients to explore customized laser treatment plans addressing common concerns such as sun damage, uneven tone and texture, fine lines, enlarged pores, and acne scarring accumulated over time.

Known for its personalized care, highly trained providers, and cutting‐edge technology, Harpe Laser and Wellness continues to raise the standard in non‐invasive aesthetic medicine. The practice is proud to have been named Best Medical Spa in the Best of the Blue Ridge Awards (2023 & 2024) and to have earned Gold for Best Facial in the Best of Asheville Awards (2024 & 2025).

Call for your CoolPeel® consultation and see how this treatment can transform your skin with very little downtime. You can call us at 828.435.2352 or visit us online at Drharpe for your complimentary consultation.