Randy Carver, CRPC®, CDFA® , CEPA® Named #1 On Forbes' 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List For Ohio Cleveland Area

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Carver Financial Services is proud to announce that its founder and president, Randy Carver, has been named the #1 wealth advisor on Forbes 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for the Ohio – Cleveland area. This prestigious recognition highlights top-performing financial advisors who demonstrate exceptional client service, industry expertise, and a commitment to best practices.

The award, issued in April 2026, is based on data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC and reflects an evaluation period from June 30, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Advisors are selected through a rigorous process that includes both quantitative and qualitative measures such as industry experience, compliance records, client retention, and assets under management.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Forbes once again,” said Randy Carver.“At Carver Financial Services, our focus has always been on helping clients achieve clarity and confidence in their financial lives. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our entire team.”

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking is considered one of the most respected distinctions in the financial services industry. SHOOK Research conducts extensive interviews and due diligence to identify advisors who uphold high standards of service and prioritize their clients' long-term financial well-being.

Carver Financial Services has a long-standing reputation for delivering personalized wealth management strategies tailored to individuals, families, and business owners. The firm remains committed to providing objective advice and building lasting relationships grounded in integrity and transparency.

Carver Financial Services is an independent wealth management firm based in the Cleveland, Ohio area. Founded by Randy Carver, the firm specializes in comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and retirement strategies designed to help clients pursue their long-term financial goals.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2024 to 6/30/2025 and was released on 4/7/2026. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 52,043 nominations, roughly 11,302 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Compensation provided for using the rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit for more info.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Carver Financial Services is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

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