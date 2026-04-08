203 Academy And Connecticut Junior Rangers Launch The 203 Academy Residences, Connecticut's Only Boarding School Built Exclusively For Elite Athletes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A partnership with the Stamford Hotel Creates state-of-the-art living experience

STAMFORD, CT, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- The 203 Academy and the Stamford Hotel cut the ribbon on the new 203 Academy Residences in August 2025. Founded in September 2024, the 203 Sports Academy was launched by the Connecticut Junior Rangers organization, offering top-tier training for elite hockey players, both boys and girls interested in boarding and day student options from 7th-12th grades and postgraduate years. The partnership with the Stamford Hotel creates a state-of-the-art living experience to go along with a premier environment where student-athletes train, compete, and develop at the highest level.

Founded by former NHL players Bob Crawford and Jeff Hamilton, the Connecticut Junior Rangers have been a beacon of excellence in youth hockey, training both boys and girls for over 20 years. The 203 Sports Academy Residence provides a safe, state-of-the-art, convenient, and supportive living environment located just five minutes from its training facilities at the Chelsea Piers Stamford.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of the 203 Sports Academy Residences and provide our athletes with an unparalleled living and training environment,” said Crawford.“This partnership with the Stamford Hotel will ensure that our athletes have the best possible foundation for success, both on and off the ice. The partnership rounds out the Academy with our top-tier hockey instruction at the world-class facilities at Chelsea Piers Stamford.”

“The 203 Academy's new residences at the Stamford Hotel offer a state-of-the-art living experience, ensuring that student-athletes have the ideal balance of comfort, academics, and elite training,” said Tamara Knechtel, co-creator of the 203 Sports Academy Residences.“The 203 Academy Residences will play a crucial role in the mission, environment, and growth plan of the 203 Academy, a true sports academy.”

The 203 Academy program features:



Professional coaching and player development programs.

State-of-the-art training facilities at Chelsea Piers Stamford.

Competitive opportunities for exposure to collegiate and professional scouts. A structured balance of athletics, academics, and personal growth.

Photo Access; For photos and media material for the 203 Academy Residences, it's ribbon cutting, and other material, please go

About The 203 Sports Academy: The 203 Sports Academy is committed to developing the next generation of elite hockey players from around the globe. Founded in 2024 by former NHL players Bob Crawford and Jeff Hamilton, the 203 Sports Academy has helped hundreds of aspiring athletes reach their goals of playing at the college and professional levels. Visit to learn more.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy McGowan Watkins McGowan Communications e:... c: 404.834.3481