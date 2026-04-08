Clara López Drops Out Of Colombia Race To Back Cepeda

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Senator Clara López Obregón formally resigned her presidential candidacy and announced she will join Iván Cepeda's campaign, consolidating Colombia's left 53 days before the May 31 first round

- The alliance will be publicly launched Wednesday evening at a Bogotá event, adding López's network to a Cepeda campaign that already leads polls at 35% but faces growing pressure from the Papá Pitufo scandal

- López is the first candidate to formally withdraw from the 14-person field - her ballot slot will remain blank, and her exit reduces fragmentation on the left while the right remains split between Paloma Valencia and Abelardo de la Espriella

Clara López's withdrawal from the Colombia election reshapes the left's arithmetic with less than eight weeks until voters go to the polls, as Iván Cepeda moves to lock down the governing coalition's support base while fending off the deepening Papá Pitufo scandal, Infobae, El Tiempo, and El Espectador reported.

López filed her irrevocable resignation with Colombia's Registrar on April 6, alongside her vice-presidential running mate María Consuelo del Río. In the letter addressed to Registrar Hernán Penagos, the senator framed her withdrawal as a call for unity, writing that the country demands collective strength and that only the sum of political wills can produce victory. The formal alliance with Cepeda - candidate of the Pacto Histórico alongside vice-presidential pick Aída Quilcué - will be presented Wednesday evening at the Hotel Grand Park in Bogotá, with the backing of the Todos Somos Colombia and Esperanza Democrática movements.

What It Means for the Race

López is the first of 14 registered candidates to formally exit the contest. Her ballot position - second on the first row of the tarjetón - will remain blank rather than be reassigned, according to the Registraduría. She was polling in low single digits, so the direct vote transfer to Cepeda is marginal. The strategic value lies elsewhere: López brings organizational networks, institutional credibility as a former acting mayor of Bogotá, and a signal to center-left voters that the consolidation process is underway.

Cepeda has now absorbed three former candidates - Juan Fernando Cristo and Camilo Romero preceded López - building the kind of broad-tent coalition that the left will need to survive a likely runoff on June 21. The most recent GAD3 poll gave Cepeda 35% in the first round, well ahead of nationalist Abelardo de la Espriella at 21% and center-right Paloma Valencia at 16%. But the same poll showed Cepeda facing a statistical tie against Valencia in a hypothetical runoff at 43% to 40%, meaning every percentage point of left-wing consolidation matters.

The Scandal Cloud

The timing is no accident. López's move comes as Cepeda faces his most difficult week as a candidate. The Papá Pitufo audio scandal - in which leaked recordings revealed secret meetings between Petro's intelligence chief and the lawyer of Colombia's biggest smuggler - has forced Cepeda to publicly distance himself from former DNI director Jorge Lemus and deny that Lemus had any role in his campaign. More damaging still, the audios named Senator Alexander López, Cepeda's key alliance coordinator, as an alleged intermediary who carried messages from the smuggler to the government.

Centrist candidate Claudia López - no relation to Clara - used the scandal to widen her distance from the left, saying publicly that she would not vote for Cepeda in a runoff and leaving the door open to an alliance with Valencia. From the right, in a campaign already defined by political violence and armed group threats, De la Espriella's team framed the Petro-Papá Pitufo connection as proof that the governing coalition cannot be trusted with another four years.

The Right Remains Split

While the left consolidates, the opposition's fragmentation persists. Valencia and De la Espriella are competing for the same anti-Petro vote, and neither has shown willingness to stand down. Former mayors Claudia López and Sergio Fajardo occupy the center with 4% and 3% respectively - combined, they trail all three frontrunners. The collapse of the center and the split on the right means the first round is likely to produce a Cepeda-versus-one-conservative runoff, but which conservative remains unclear.

For Cepeda, Clara López's endorsement is a necessary but insufficient step. The real test is whether he can absorb three candidates' supporters, survive the corruption scandals radiating from Petro's final months, and convince centrist voters that a Pacto Histórico government can govern without the intelligence-agency freelancing that the Papá Pitufo tapes have now exposed. Fifty-three days is a long time in Colombian politics - long enough for the left to consolidate, and long enough for the scandals to metastasize.