USA & Canada Intelligence Brief For Wednesday, April 8, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today



1 Fed rate cut odds surge to 43% by December on the CME FedWatch tool - up from just 14% before the ceasefire - as the oil crash eases inflation fears and reopens the door to monetary easing that markets had written off, with the March meeting minutes releasing today

2 Jamie Dimon warns inflation at 3.5% is not a temporary spike but a“fundamental realignment” of global trade - his 48-page shareholder letter describes a“war-driven” economy where deficit spending above 6% of GDP limits Fed maneuverability, the $1.8 trillion private credit market faces stress, and consumers are showing“recent weakening”

3 Delta Air Lines beats Q1 earnings expectations as CEO Bastian says 90% of revenue comes from the top end of a“K-shaped economy” - but guides lower-than-expected Q2 profit, will“meaningfully reduce” capacity growth, and raises bag fees as fuel costs remain elevated despite the ceasefire

4 US semiconductor stocks hit record highs - the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index surges 5.3% as the ceasefire eases helium supply fears, AI investment thesis restores, memory ETF DRAM jumps 18%, and Nvidia, Tesla, AMD and Micron all surge 4–10% in premarket on the broadest rotation back into growth equities in weeks

5 Canada's economy projected at just 1.1% growth for 2026 - tariffs, CUSMA uncertainty and soft business investment (+0.6%) weigh on outlook, while the energy sector (~10% of GDP) benefits from high oil prices, the BoC is expected to hold rates and look through a“temporary supply shock,” and Ontario and Manitoba release growth-focused budgets









01 - Market Snapshot

Today's USA & Canada intelligence brief opens on Wall Street's most dramatic rally in weeks. The Dow surged 1,374 points, the S&P 500 climbed to one-month highs, and every sector rallied except energy. But Dimon's“skunk at the party” letter hangs over the celebration: US gasoline is near $4/gallon, inflation is running at 3.5%, and the Fed minutes today could reveal whether Chair Powell sees the ceasefire as permission to cut or just a pause in the inflation escalation.









INDEX

LEVEL

CHANGE





Dow Jones

47,893

+2.95%





S&P 500

6,773

+2.56%





Nasdaq Composite

22,635

+3.46%





Russell 2000

-

+3.0%





TSX Composite

-

+1.8%













COMMODITY / FX

PRICE

CHANGE





WTI Crude

$94.52

−18%





Brent Crude

$93.73

−16%





Gold

$4,794

+1.8%





US 10Y Treasury

4.24%

−9bp





Bitcoin

$71,800

+5.5%





USD/CAD

1.3580

flat







02 - Stability TrackerCRITICALLebanonIsrael says ceasefire does NOT apply to Lebanon. Strikes central Beirut without warning. Netanyahu vows to press on. Pakistan said ceasefire applies“everywhere” - direct contradiction. 1,530+ killed, 1M+ displaced. Displaced families told to stay put.TENSEUS Inflation PipelineCPI running ~3.5%. Gasoline near $4/gallon. Dimon: inflation is a“fundamental realignment,” not a spike. CPI data this week will show whether war's oil shock has hit consumer prices. Cleveland Fed nowcast tracking 3.5%+. PPI already trending up.TENSEStrait of HormuzIran says passage requires armed forces coordination. Finalising joint protocol with Oman. $1-2M per tanker fees. Only 2 vessels transited. 187 tankers stranded with 172M barrels. Senior Iranian official: could open Thursday or Friday.WATCHINGCanada - CUSMA ReviewBusiness investment only +0.6% amid trade policy uncertainty. Energy sector benefits from high oil prices (~10% of GDP). BoC holding rates, looking through supply shock. Ontario/Manitoba budgets focus on housing and capital spending.03 - Fast TakeMARKETS Wall Street surges to one-month highs - Dow +1,374pts, airlines lead (United +12.8%, Southwest +10.8%), energy only red sector (Exxon −6.3%), VIX drops to pre-war 20.18TRUMP Called Iranian 10-point plan both“workable basis” and“fraudulent” within hours - contradictory signals fuel TACO narrative, market strategist:“Who knows? But it's good enough for now”CONSUMER Levi Strauss +12.8% after raising annual sales and profit forecasts - rare guidance raise during war period, consumer resilience story intact at upper end of income spectrumCRYPTO Bitcoin +5.5% to ~$71,800 on broad risk-on move - BTC correlating with tech sentiment, digital assets recovering from war premium alongside equitiesDEFENCE Defence stocks as“security supercycle” winners - Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman at heights on stockpile replenishment, Allspring Global wading into defence stocks“insulated from energy shocks”BONDS US 10-year yield falls to 4.24% - lower yields ease mortgage and business borrowing costs, Schroders buying short-dated Treasuries, Franklin Templeton forecasts further rally04 - Developments to WatchMONETARY POLICY. UNITED STATESFed Rate Cut Odds Surge to 43% - Ceasefire Reopens the DoorWhat happened: The CME FedWatch tool shows a 43% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by December 2026, up from just 14% before the ceasefire. Before the war, traders had expected two cuts. During the war, rate hike odds for Q3 jumped to 45% after Dimon's shareholder letter. The ceasefire's oil crash has reversed the calculus: if energy-driven inflation eases, the Fed regains space to support a slowing labour market. The March meeting minutes, releasing today, were drafted before the war's worst escalation and will be parsed for any forward guidance on the inflation-employment trade-off.So what: The rate path is the single most important variable for every asset class in North America. A cut restores the pre-war trajectory: lower mortgage rates, cheaper corporate borrowing, stronger equity multiples, and a weaker dollar that benefits EM carry trades and Latin American exporters. A hold or hike does the opposite. The ceasefire has moved the probability needle dramatically in one session, but the underlying data has not changed: inflation is at 3.5%, gasoline is near $4, and the consumer is showing the“recent weakening” Dimon flagged. The minutes today will tell us whether the Fed was already leaning dovish before the ceasefire arrived - or whether the committee is as split as the market pricing suggests.CORPORATE. UNITED STATESDimon's“Skunk at the Party” - The Most Important CEO Letter of the YearWhat happened: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon released a 48-page shareholder letter describing a“war-driven” economy where the era of predictable, low-inflation growth is“firmly in the rearview mirror.” He warned that inflation at 3.5% reflects a“fundamental realignment of global trade and production,” not a temporary spike. He flagged the $1.8 trillion private credit market as vulnerable, noted that government deficit spending above 6% of GDP limits Fed maneuverability, and described the consumer as showing“recent weakening.” He called inflation the“skunk at the party” and warned the Fed may keep rates“higher for much longer.” Market-implied probabilities for a Q3 rate hike jumped from 10% to 45% after the letter's release.So what: Dimon's letter is the corporate establishment's clearest statement that the war has permanently altered the US economic trajectory. His“security supercycle” thesis - where physical assets, defence infrastructure and large-scale financial institutions hold the upper hand over growth-at-any-cost tech plays - is a portfolio reallocation signal that institutional investors cannot ignore. The letter arrived two days before the ceasefire, meaning its warnings are calibrated for a war scenario. If the Islamabad talks produce a permanent deal, Dimon's worst case retreats. If they fail, the letter becomes the roadmap. For Latin American investors, the Dimon framework matters because it describes a world where the US imports less, spends more on defence, and tolerates higher inflation - a combination that strengthens the dollar and compresses EM capital flows.EARNINGS. UNITED STATESDelta Air Lines Beats Q1 - But the K-Shaped Economy Is the Real StoryWhat happened: Delta Air Lines beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations, with stock surging 8.6%. CEO Ed Bastian said demand for flights remains“strong,” noting that 90% of revenue comes from the top end of the“K-shaped” economy: premium travellers who are“investing in the experience economy.” However, Delta guided lower-than-expected profit for Q2 and said it will“meaningfully reduce” capacity growth as fuel costs remain elevated. The carrier also raised its checked bag fees. Delta's ownership of a Pennsylvania refinery provides partial insulation from oil volatility that competitors lack.So what: Delta's Q1 is the first hard earnings test for a war-impacted US industry, and the results confirm the K-shaped thesis: the wealthy are still flying premium; everyone else is being priced out. The capacity reduction guidance is the signal that matters - it means Delta expects fuel costs to stay elevated even with the ceasefire, because jet fuel benchmarks lag crude by weeks and the 187 stranded tankers will take time to clear. United (+12.8%) and Southwest (+10.8%) rallied harder than Delta because they carry more war premium to unwind. For the broader market, airline earnings set the tone for the consumer-facing economy: strong at the top, compressed in the middle, and increasingly dependent on whether the ceasefire becomes permanent.TECHNOLOGY. UNITED STATESUS Semiconductor Stocks Hit Record Highs - AI Thesis RestoredWhat happened: The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index surged 5.3% to briefly touch a record high. Nvidia, Tesla, AMD and Micron each gained 4–10% in premarket trading. The Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM), listed for less than a week, surged over 18%. The rally was driven by the ceasefire easing fears over helium supply disruptions - a noble gas critical for chip photolithography that is partly sourced from Gulf-region producers. Intel's $14.2 billion Ireland fab buyback and ASML's record $7.9 billion SK Hynix order reinforced the structural AI investment thesis. The S&P 500 tech index rose 2.8%.So what: The semiconductor rally is the market's clearest statement about which economic narrative wins: AI-driven growth, not war-driven inflation. The helium scare was real - photolithography requires ultra-pure helium for cooling and process environments, and Gulf supply disruption threatened to become a bottleneck for the entire global chip industry. The ceasefire removes that risk for two weeks. The DRAM ETF's 18% move shows how concentrated the recovery is in memory chips, where AI data centre demand is structural. For Latin American investors, the US semiconductor boom drives procurement demand for critical minerals (copper, lithium, rare earths) that flows through Latin American supply chains.ECONOMY. CANADACanada's Economy at 1.1% Growth - Energy Gains Offset by Tariff DragWhat happened: TD Economics projects Canada's GDP growth at just 1.1% for 2026, constrained by US tariffs, CUSMA review uncertainty and soft business investment projected at only 0.6% growth. However, Canada's energy sector - roughly 10% of GDP, twice the US share - benefits directly from high oil prices. The Bank of Canada is expected to hold rates and look through what it considers a“temporary supply shock.” Headline CPI is projected to peak at 2.8% in Q2 before easing. Ontario released a budget featuring HST cuts on new homes for all buyers and enhanced capital cost allowances. Manitoba cut PST on groceries. The BoC is simultaneously conducting its once-every-five-year monetary policy framework review, with Deputy Governor Rogers reaffirming the 2% target while examining how shelter inflation is measured.So what: Canada's two-speed economy is the mirror image of the US. Where the US consumer is strong at the top but weakening in the middle, Canada's energy producers are thriving while tariff-exposed manufacturers stall. The BoC's decision to hold through the crisis - unlike the ECB, which is heading toward a hike, or the RBI, which paused after aggressive cuts - reflects Canada's unique position as both energy producer and importer. If the ceasefire holds and oil moderates to TD's forecast of $85/bbl by Q2, Canada's energy windfall shrinks but the broader economy benefits from lower fuel costs. The Ontario HST extension and Manitoba PST cut are election-cycle spending that will support housing but widen provincial deficits. For Latin American investors, Canada's CUSMA review is the trade policy event that determines whether North American supply chains continue to integrate or fragment.05 - Sovereign & Credit PulseUnited States - S&P 500 +2.56% to one-month high. 10Y yield to 4.24%. Fed cut odds 43% by December. Inflation at 3.5%. Gasoline near $4. Deficit above 6% of GDP. Dimon warns of stagflation scenario. CPI data this week critical. Fed minutes today.Canada - GDP growth 1.1% projected. BoC holding rates. CPI to peak 2.8% Q2. Energy sector (~10% GDP) benefiting. Business investment +0.6%. CUSMA review ongoing. Ontario/Manitoba budgets feature housing measures and tax cuts. Framework review examining shelter inflation.06 - Power PlayersJamie Dimon (JPMorgan CEO) - 48-page shareholder letter defines the post-war investment landscape.“Skunk at the party” thesis: inflation is structural, not temporary. $1.8T private credit market vulnerable. Consumer“recently weakening.” Defence and energy as supercycle winnersDonald Trump (US President) - Agreed to ceasefire 90 minutes before his own civilisation-ending deadline. Called Iranian plan“workable” then“fraudulent.” Said US would remove Iran's enriched uranium (unconfirmed by Iran). Contradictory signals sustain TACO market narrativeEd Bastian (Delta CEO) - Beat Q1 earnings. Described K-shaped economy: 90% revenue from premium travellers. Will reduce capacity growth. Raised bag fees. Pennsylvania refinery provides fuel cost insulation competitors lackJerome Powell (Fed Chair) - March minutes release today. Market pricing has swung wildly: 43% cut odds vs 45% hike odds both live in recent days. Ceasefire gives breathing room but underlying inflation data unchanged. Most watched central banker in the world todayCarolyn Rogers (BoC Deputy Governor) - Reaffirmed 2% inflation target during once-in-five-years framework review. Examining shelter inflation measurement. BoC positioned to hold through crisis as both energy producer and consumer economy07 - Regulatory & LegalFed Minutes: March meeting notes release today. Pre-date war's worst escalation. Market will parse for inflation-employment trade-off guidance, any discussion of rate hike scenarios, and forward guidance that may now be overtaken by ceasefire.Iran Hormuz Protocol: Iran formalising transit fees and armed forces coordination with Oman. Capital Economics:“de facto partial nationalisation” of shipping route. $1-2M per tanker. Could permanently alter global energy transport costs.CUSMA Review: Canada's access to US market remains uncertain. Business investment constrained at +0.6%. Private non-residential investment contracted 0.3% last year. Terms of trade relationship still unclear for 2026.Private Credit: Dimon flagged $1.8T market as vulnerable. Lack of transparency in private valuations. Apollo/Blackstone may face headwinds. Rising rates and energy shock compress borrower capacity.“Next shoe to drop” in credit cycle if ceasefire fails.08 - CalendarAPR 8 Fed March meeting minutes - most watched release of the month, market pricing has swung from cuts to hikes and backAPR 10 US CPI data - March inflation reading, will show whether oil shock has hit consumer prices; Cleveland Fed nowcast at 3.5%+APR 10 Islamabad talks begin - formal US-Iran negotiations, outcome determines ceasefire extension or war resumptionAPR 14 IMF World Economic Outlook - US and Canada growth forecasts incorporating oil shock, ceasefire, tariff impactsAPR 22 Ceasefire expiration - if not extended, WTI spikes, gasoline above $5, Fed hike scenario returns, markets reprice catastrophicallyAPR 23 Intel Q1 earnings - first results since $14.2B Ireland fab buyback, 18A process node update and foundry customer pipeline critical09 - Bottom LineToday's USA & Canada intelligence brief captures an economy experiencing two narratives simultaneously. The ceasefire narrative says the worst is over: WTI has crashed 18%, airlines are surging double digits, semiconductors are hitting records, and Fed rate cut odds have tripled to 43%. The Dimon narrative says the damage is permanent: inflation at 3.5% is structural, the consumer is weakening, private credit is vulnerable, and the deficit above 6% of GDP means the Fed cannot rescue the economy even if it wants to. Both narratives are true. They just apply to different timeframes.The ceasefire provides immediate relief that is real and measurable. Delta's Q1 beat proves the premium consumer is intact. The semiconductor record proves that AI demand is structural, not cyclical. The bond rally (10-year to 4.24%) eases borrowing costs. Bitcoin's 5.5% surge shows risk appetite is alive. But Delta's Q2 guidance cut, its capacity reduction, and its bag fee increases tell the other story: the war's costs are embedded in the system and will take quarters to unwind. Canada's 1.1% growth projection - constrained by tariffs, CUSMA uncertainty and weak business investment - shows that North America's structural challenges predate and will outlast the Iran conflict.For Latin American investors, this USA & Canada intelligence brief delivers four signals. First, the Fed rate path is the single most important variable: 43% cut odds improve EM capital flows, a weaker dollar boosts commodity-linked currencies, and lower US rates reduce the hurdle rate for Latin American investment. Second, the K-shaped economy confirmed by Delta means that US demand for premium Latin American exports (tourism, high-end agriculture, minerals) is resilient while demand for mass-market products faces compression. Third, Canada's CUSMA review and weak business investment are warning signs for Mexico's manufacturing sector - if North American supply chains fragment, Mexican exporters bear the first cost. Fourth, the Islamabad talks on Friday and the CPI print on Thursday are the two events that will determine whether today's relief rally becomes a trend or a trap. Dimon's skunk is still at the party. The only question is whether it leaves with the ceasefire or stays for good.