Milind Soman Fitness Secret At 60: How The Actor Stays Strong, Fit And Ageless

Milind Soman may be 60, but he still outshines actors decades younger with his incredible fitness. Curious about his secret? Here's a look at his daily diet and routines that keep him in peak shape.

Milind Soman is 60, but he looks young and handsome as ever. People are always surprised by his fitness level. Even at this age, his body is as strong as a young man's, with six-pack abs and a glowing face. So, what's his fitness secret? Let's find out.Most people look at Milind's physique and assume he eats a lot of eggs and chicken. But that's not true at all. He is mostly a vegetarian. He eats a little bit of chicken or mutton only once or twice a month.For breakfast, Milind sticks to fruits. He eats papaya, watermelon, and other seasonal fruits like mangoes or pineapples, depending on what's available.Milind also adds dry fruits like almonds and walnuts to his diet. He completely avoids tea or coffee in the morning. Instead, he might have a simple roti with some protein. He keeps his breakfast light, focusing on fruits for natural energy, water, and fibre.His lunch and dinner are always healthy, simple, home-cooked meals. He usually eats dal, rice, vegetables, or khichdi, all made with very little oil and minimal spices. Milind completely stays away from junk food and processed items.