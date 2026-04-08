India Ranks 3Rd Globally In Renewable Energy, Surpasses Brazil: Report

India's Renewable Energy Milestone

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, on Wednesday said India has surpassed Brazil to rank third globally, in Renewable Energy Installed Capacity, according to the Renewable Energy Statistics 2026, a press release by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said. Joshi said India's total power generation during 2025-26 (up to March 2026) reached 1,845.921 BU. The share of non-fossil fuels in total generation reached 29.2% in 2025-26 (538.97 BU).

India achieved the milestone of 50% of its cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in June 2025, five years ahead of the 2030 target set under its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement. In line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement at COP26, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working towards achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030, the press release said.

National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM)

Further the Ministry said, the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) was approved by the Cabinet with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore up to the year 2029-30. The objective of the Mission by 2030 is to produce at least 5 Million Metric Tonnes per Annum of Green Hydrogen. Further, the expected outcomes of the Mission include RE capacity addition of 125 GW, over Rs. 8 lakh crores in total investments, creation of over 6 lakh full time jobs and aversion of 50 MMT per annum of CO2 emissions.

Wind Energy Sector Growth

Talking about wind energy, the Ministry noted that India achieved the highest-ever annual wind capacity addition of 6.05 GW during FY 2025-26 (46% higher than FY 2024-25, 4.15 GW). Cumulative installed wind power capacity has crossed 56 GW, positioning India as 4th rank in terms of Global Installed Wind Turbine Capacity. Capex of Rs. 500 crores was allocated under Wind GBI Scheme. The Generation-Based Incentive scheme is a renewable energy policy by India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy designed to promote wind and solar power by providing financial incentives per unit (kWh) of electricity fed into the grid. (ANI)

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