Sikkim CM Tamang Meets PM Modi, FM Sitharaman To Discuss Development

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues concerning the development of Sikkim and matters of mutual interest.

CM Tamang Meets Finance Minister Sitharaman

Gratitude for 'Pride of Hills' Initiative

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also met Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.

Tamang expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Sikkim for the inclusion of Part-X, "Pride of Hills: Special Development Assistance for the Hill States," under SASCI 2026-27, along with the allocation earmarked for the initiative. He also thanked the Union Government for recognising the unique challenges faced by hill states and said that Sikkim is set to receive an additional allocation of ₹820 crore.

Focus on Developmental Priorities

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed key developmental priorities of the state, focusing on strengthening financial support, enhancing infrastructure, and accelerating sustainable growth.

Vibrant Villages Initiative Praised

The Chief Minister further extended his best wishes to Sitharaman for her visit to the Vibrant Villages initiative, conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a transformative programme for people living in border areas. (ANI)

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