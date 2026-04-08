Strait Of Hormuz Open Amid US-Iran Ceasefire, Says Top US General

US Officials Confirm Strait is Open

US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine on Wednesday said that he believes that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping corridor, is currently open as part of the two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran. During a Pentagon briefing, along with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, when asked directly whether the strait was open, Caine stated, "I believe so, based on the diplomatic negotiations."

Speaking separately on the same matter, Hegseth also confirmed the corridor's status, saying, "What has been agreed to, what's been stated, is the strait is open." He further added that the US military, along with the Iranian armed forces, is watching over the critical energy transit, noting that there will be a flow of cargo ships and tankers through the choke point. "Our military is watching, sure, their military is watching, but commerce will flow," he said.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported that at least two vessels have safely transited the strait since the ceasefire began between the US and Iran, citing data from MarineTraffic. The platform noted, however, that hundreds of vessels remain in the region.

Trump Announces Two-Week Ceasefire

The remark comes after Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and stating that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

Path to a Permanent Deal

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added.

Trump said that Iran has agreed to almost all of the various points of past contention, and this extension will allow time for a permanent agreement to be finalised. "Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution," he added.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)