IPL 2026: Rory Kleinveldt Hails 'Golden' Nandre Burger After Heroics

Former South Africa seamer Rory Kleinveldt hailed Nandre Burger as a bowler who always "tries to bowl his best ball" and someone who is "looking to make a play" even when the conditions don't favour him.

Stellar IPL 2026 Debut

Nandre Burger has had an impressive showing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for Rajasthan Royals (RR). Burger shone during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 opener, claiming 2/26 and earning Player of the Match honours against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati, a release said. His first victim was Sanju Samson, the recent T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament. Burger dismantled Samson with a 140 km/h thunderbolt that pitched and seamed away, flattening his off stump. With his very next delivery, Burger had Ayush Mhatre caught behind, placing the formidable southpaw on a hat-trick.

A Coach's Perspective

Kleinveldt, who currently serves as the head coach of Western Province, worked closely with Burger during Cricket South Africa's 1-Day Cup in the build-up to the IPL. He views the fast bowler's recent success as richly deserved.

"Nandre's performance in Rajasthan Royal's opening game against CSK was clearly no surprise to me after watching him bowl in those two games for Western Province. He tries to bowl his best ball every time. I think that's what sets him apart from most strike bowlers; even when conditions are not in his favour, he is still looking to make a play. And that is golden," Kleinveldt told SA20.

Overcoming Injury Setbacks

Burger also spearheads the attack for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20. Kleinveldt noted that the guidance of Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons has been crucial to Burger's development, particularly in helping him string together consistent appearances after a career frequently interrupted by injuries.

"He has been working quite closely with Eric," said Kleinveldt, who actually shared the new ball with Burger in the twilight of his own playing career. "His biggest challenge is putting together a run of games, getting his body robust again, and simply bowling overs," Kleinveldt said.

"I would say he has fulfilled the potential he showed back then, which is a huge credit to him, because many can fall by the wayside. He has definitely gotten much stronger and has done excellent work to clean up his action. He still suffers from injuries, but when you consider what he does - running in and bowling 145 km/h-plus - that will always be hard on the body. The key for him going forward is to play as much as possible to build that robustness and ensure greater longevity," Kleinveldt added.

Burger's Reaction to Dream Start

For his part, Burger was thrilled with his performance in the Royals' opener and took particular satisfaction in dismissing his former teammate, Samson.

"It feels great to contribute to a win, and I am happy to help get us off to a good start. It was a great toss to win. When you watch games with big scores, you have to plan and prepare for that," Burger said, according to the release.

"My plan for Sanju - and for all the batters - was simply to get them out. The delivery to Sanju had some natural variation; that is all I can say. It is good to see smiles and great energy in the camp. It is a positive start, and I hope we can keep the energy high," he added.

Nandre Burger and the Royals will look to carry their momentum into Friday's high-voltage clash against RCB. (ANI)

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