HP Computer Teachers Urge CM Sukhu For Permanent Policy, Regularisation

Computer Teachers Meet CM, Demand Permanent Policy

A delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Computer Teachers' Association, led by President Suman Thakur, called on the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence, Oak Over, on Wednesday and apprised him of the issues of computer teachers in the state.

According to the release, the delegation also submitted a memorandum outlining their demands. The members of the association urged the Chief Minister to formulate a permanent policy for computer teachers and also to regularise their services. The Chief Minister listened to their concerns and assured the delegation that the state government would consider their demands sympathetically. Mandi District President of the Association, Ramesh Thakur, Una District President of the Association, Hardev Singh and other representatives were present on the occasion.

Himachal Facing Financial Challenges: Minister

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday addressed the state's ongoing financial challenges, noting that the debt situation is not new but has been building over successive governments. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The financial situation of the state is not new. It has been a continuous problem of debt. This is a matter of concern for all of us. With the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) closed, the state has faced increasing difficulties. Our government is making every effort to overcome this situation as quickly as possible."

Elaborating on the details, the minister added, "Look, the state's financial situation is not a recent development. The debt condition has been building up; it was 45,000 crores, then reached 75,000 crores during their (previous) government, and today it has reached 1 lakh crore. This is a matter of concern for all of us. Additionally, the RDG (Revenue Deficit Grant) has stopped, which has created this situation in the state. Our government is making every effort to emerge from this soon."

Singh clarified that the deferment of payments to MLAs and officials was a necessary step given the fiscal constraints, emphasising it is not politically motivated. (ANI)

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