'If Pakistan Attacks Kolkata...' Rajnath Singh's Explosive Warning To Khawaja Asif Defence News

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a sharp warning after Pakistan's Khawaja Asif threatened a strike on Kolkata. Singh recalled the 1971 war, saying Pakistan should remember its division, adding that 'only God knows how many parts they'll be broken into' if provoked.

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