Shubman Gill Shines As GT's Partnership King With 11Th Century Stand

Gill's Partnership Prowess

Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper, has been emerging as the partnership-batter for his franchise, getting involved in his 11th century partnership for the franchise during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday. Gill, who scored a scintillating 45-ball 70, with four boundaries and five sixes, had a 104-run stand with Washington Sundar, who notably went on to score his first-ever IPL fifty.

Since the franchise's inception in 2022, they have had 13 century partnership and Gill has been involved in 11 of these, highlighting his role as the premier batter for the Titans.

Partnership Breakdown

Seven of these stands have come with Sai Sudharsan, his opening partner, two with Wriddhiman Saha and once each with Vijay Shankar and Washington. The two non-Gill partnerships for GT have been: 119 runs between Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford at Ahmedabad in the last season, and 106* runs between David Miller and Hardik Pandya in the 2022 edition qualifier one against RR.

Nearing a Milestone

Gill is also just 25 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in the IPL. In 120 matches and 117 innings, he has made 3,975 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 139.03, including four centuries and 27 fifties.

Match Recap: GT vs DC

Coming to the match, DC opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After Sai Sudharsan (12) fell early, a 60-run stand between Jos Buttler (52 in 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes) and Shubman Gill brought GT back into the game. Later, a 104-run stand between Gill (70 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Washington Sundar (55 in 32 balls, with six fours and two sixes) solidified GT's control within the game. Glenn Phillips (14* in nine balls, with a four and a six) and Rahul Tewatia (1*) were unbeaten as GT posted 210/4 in 20 overs.

Mukesh Kumar (2/55) was the pick of the bowlers for DC, with Kuldeep Yadav and Lungi Ngidi getting a wicket each. (ANI)

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