CSR Funds A Partnership, Not Expense, Says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday emphasised that contributions towards social development must be viewed as a partnership rather than an expense. He made these remarks during a meeting with representatives of various corporate companies to discuss the effective utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

CM Outlines Vision for CSR Spending

The Chief Minister urged companies to ensure that their CSR spending delivers maximum impact and meaningful outcomes. He stated that the state government is prioritising key sectors such as education, healthcare, and water resource conservation. At the same time, he encouraged companies to choose sectors of their interest and invest CSR funds accordingly.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, the Chief Minister said that joint efforts between the government and the corporate sector can help shape Telangana's students into globally competitive professionals. He described spending on education as a long-term investment in future generations. Pointing out that nearly 44 per cent of the state's student population resides in Hyderabad, he stressed the collective responsibility of ensuring access to quality education.

He also advised companies to allocate a significant portion of their CSR funds to the development of areas where they operate, as they benefit from local infrastructure.

Streamlining CSR Utilisation

The Chief Minister noted that in the absence of a structured mechanism for CSR utilisation so far, the government has appointed a Special Chief Secretary to streamline coordination. "Companies can work with the designated official to channel funds into priority areas such as education, healthcare, water resources, skill development, heritage conservation, and environmental protection," he added.

Corporate Pledges and Positive Reception

He appreciated leading corporate groups, including Raheja Group and Ramky Group for committing ₹50 crore each, and Yashoda Foundation for pledging Rs 10 crore towards educational development.

Corporate representatives welcomed the initiative, stating that they had not previously been approached in such a coordinated manner regarding CSR contributions. They expressed interest in supporting school education, healthcare infrastructure, and preservation of heritage structures.

The meeting was attended by representatives from major corporate and institutional bodies, along with senior government officials and public representatives. (ANI)

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