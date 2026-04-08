Himanta Sarma Accuses Congress Of 'Deception', Pushing Khera To Jail

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that its leaders were resorting to "deception" and pushing party leader Pawan Khera towards legal trouble through their actions. In a post on X, Sarma claimed that Congress leaders, in their desperation, were circulating "completely fabricated documents" through Khera, which he said had already been exposed by his team. Congress leaders are so desperate today that they are pushing Pawan Khera towards jail with their own actions. Once again, through him, they have released another set of completely fabricated documents - already exposed by our team. This is not politics anymore. This is... - Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 8, 2026

"This is not politics anymore. This is outright deception. The Congress ecosystem has lost all sense of responsibility," the Chief Minister said. He further asserted that the people of Assam would give a "fitting reply" to the Congress in the coming hours and that the party leadership would "pay the price" for the alleged deceit. The Congress has not yet responded to the allegations.

Pawan Khera Seeks Anticipatory Bail

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case filed against him in Assam. The petition is yet to be listed. Khera had made allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma at a press conference in the national capital. Both the Chief Minister and his wife have strongly refuted the allegations. Riniki Bhuyan Sharma had lodged an FIR against Khera and the Assam Police carried out searches at his residence on Tuesday. Khera had alleged that the Chief Minister's wife holds three passports and certain properties were not disclosed in Sarma's election affidavit.

Sarma Claims Khera 'Ran Away'

Sarma had said on Tuesday that Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad after the searches."I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course," he said.

Congress Defends Khera

Congress leaders have backed Khera against an attack by BJP leaders. "The shameless attack on Congress leader Pawan Khera by the BJP only speaks of their arrogance and guilt. Every congress person, indeed every Indian who believes in our constitution and understands that raising questions and challenging power is the basis of a strong democracy stands by him as his home is ransacked and he is hunted down by a Chief Minister who has lost his moral right to govern," party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post on X.

Assam Election Schedule

Voting in Assam will take place on Thursday and results will be announced on May 4. (ANI)

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