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Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan Arrive In Jamnagar For Ambani Event

Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan Arrive In Jamnagar For Ambani Event


2026-04-08 03:14:12
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is currently basking in the success of his film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', arrived at Jamnagar on Wednesday as a guest of the Ambani family for a special event. Ranveer was spotted at the airport. He kept his look simple and understated upon arrival and opted for an oversized white shirt with loose black pants. He greeted people present at the airport before heading out amid tight security arrangements.

In several visuals that went viral on social media, Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted at the airport. Reportedly, several other celebs arrived at Jamnagar to attend the lavish birthday party of the Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Anant Ambani.

Anant Ambani's Philanthropic Initiatives

Recently, Anant Ambani has announced Rs 18 crore in contributions towards temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala, including Rs 6 crore in donations to the Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur temples and a Rs 12 crore commitment to restore the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram, alongside new initiatives for the care of temple elephants.

Anant Ambani, visited two of Kerala's most revered temples, the Rajrajeshwaram Temple and the Guruvayur Temple, where he announced Rs 6 crore in donations (Rs 3 crore each to the two temples), a Rs 12 crore commitment for the comprehensive renovation of the Rajrajeshwaram Temple, including the restoration of its historic East Gopuram, and additional support for elephant welfare initiatives at Guruvayur.

Ranveer's Film Success

Meanwhile, Ranveer is grabbing the limelight with his performance in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the sequel to last year's 'Dhurandhar', which has shown remarkable performance at the box office. The film has been receiving a strong response from movie buffs since its release on March 19.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to Dhurandhar and features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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