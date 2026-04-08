Vijayapura: Three From Bengaluru, Including Minor, Drown In Bhutnal Lake

Three people, including a minor, died in an incident at the historic Bhutnal Lake in Vijayapura city on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Hayat (12), Haider Pasha (32), and Abdul Quddus (35), all residents of RT Nagar in Bengaluru. The victims were part of a group of 14 people who had travelled to Vijayapura with their families on a trip.

How the Tragedy Unfolded

The incident occurred when Mohammed Hayat entered the lake and began to drown. In an attempt to rescue him, Haider Pasha and Abdul Quddus jumped into the water. However, all three were swept under and drowned.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Upon receiving information, fire brigade personnel and police from Adarsh Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the lake. Mohammed Hayat and Haider Pasha were declared dead at the scene, while Abdul Quddus, who was critically injured, succumbed on the way to the hospital.

The bodies have been sent to Vijayapura District Hospital for postmortem examination, after which they will be handed over to the families. Senior authorities also visited the site to inspect the situation. A case has been registered at Adarsh Nagar Police Station, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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