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Scotiabank

Scotiabank


2026-04-08 03:11:36
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:06 AM EST - Scotiabank: Shared today its latest roundup of digital banking enhancements to provide clients with even more customized experiences and added protection against fraud attempts. The new enhancements to Scotiabank's Canadian mobile banking app include features designed to help clients bank faster and more securely. Scotiabank shares T are trading up $1.52 at $98.69.

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